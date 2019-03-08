Volunteers prepare to put on the first of their summer shows at Wisbech Bandstand - local acts feature at the first event of 2019

Wisbech Bandstand begins their 2019 summer season on May 19 featuring these acts: Welney based band, 'ill Me Kate with Jay Fox a soloist from Wisbech as the supporting act.

Wisbech Bandstand events for the summer kick off next month with a multi talented group of performers.

Following the success of last year's summer events and the hugely popular Christmas gig, Friends of Wisbech Bandstand say they are excited for the start of the summer season on May 19.

The event features Welney based band Kill Me Kate with Jay Fox, a soloist from Wisbech as the supporting act.

Kill Me Kate are covers band consisting of a trio of musicians from different musical backgrounds who have come together to create their own sound. Influences come from many different genres including Rock, Country, Folk and Blues.

They offer a fun and friendly show for all the family, with great music and a lively atmosphere.

Jay Fox performs songs from 60's to present by artists such as Bon Jovi, Oasis, Temptations, Robbie Williams and many more.

Both have recently appeared on PCRFM's 'Random Radio Show' the bandstand's event hosts and Jay Fox particularly wowed their audience with his impressive vocal range.

Tom Read, chairman said “We are delighted to return to the Bandstand this year and have a busy summer ahead of us.

“A big thank you to our sponsors, local businesses such as Tomorrow's Memories Photography, Adrian Manning Painting & Decorating & Read Premises Protection to name a few. It wouldn't be possible without them.”

First event is from 2pm to 4.30pm May 19 at The Bandstand, Wisbech Park on Lynn Road.

To keep up to date with all bandstand events, like their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wisbechbandstand