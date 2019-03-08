Advanced search

Wisbech celebrates another hugely successful Rose Fair that culminated with the town coming together for the traditional parade through the streets

PUBLISHED: 18:35 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:43 08 July 2019

Rose Fair Parade 2019: Saturday was the successful culmination of this year's Rose Fair at Wisbech as the streets were packed for the annual parade organised by the Round Table. A few showers failed to deter one of the biggest crowds for years. Picture; IAN CARTER

Once again, the Rose Fair parade has been a tremendous success, something the Round Table is very proud to organise.

It's the single biggest event ever held in the town and thanks to the support of everyone that attends it seems to bring Wisbech to life; there is a real buzz about the place - we wish it could go on all weekend (as do quite a few others we have spoken to!).

"The weather wasn't kind - but it could have been a lot worse and the turnout was

far better than we expected given the forecast for the day," was how Wisbech Round Table summed up the Rose Fair parade.

The occasion was the focal point of the final day of the Rose Fair that for much of the time saw stall holders and volunteers bathing in glorious sunshine.

Thousands visited over the four days, many being able to see for the first time the slow but sure transformation of Wisbech Castle into a prized asset for the town.

People donned their raincoats, put up their umbrellas and lined the streets of Wisbech regardless," said Jay Hubbard of the Round Table.

"It's the single biggest event ever held in the town and thanks to the support of everyone that attends it seems to bring Wisbech to life; there is a real buzz about the place."

Best float in the parade was won by the Rosmini Centre with their interpretation of Thomas the Tank Engine.

Anita Grodkiewicz, who runs the centre, said: "I think it's fair to say that it's a great example of true community spirit when people involved originate from UK, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, and Portugal.

"I personally think I'm so lucky to live in such a diverse community all pulling together."

Angie Manning sent us this photo of what she believes to be the 1963 Rose Fair float on which she took part. “I will be 74 on July 17th 2019 and I would have been 19 in the July 1963,” she said. “I cannot remember the names of the girls on the float it would be good to get in touch with some of them again if you are able to publish this photo”Angie Manning sent us this photo of what she believes to be the 1963 Rose Fair float on which she took part. “I will be 74 on July 17th 2019 and I would have been 19 in the July 1963,” she said. “I cannot remember the names of the girls on the float it would be good to get in touch with some of them again if you are able to publish this photo”

