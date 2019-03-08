Advanced search

Modified BMWs to vintage American trucks on display as Only Fools and Motors club descends on The Light Cinema on Hobbs and Shaw night

PUBLISHED: 12:08 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 05 August 2019

Mods and wraps! Gareth Kendal (left) and Stephen Stenton (right). Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture(s): Ian Carter

Mods and wraps! Gareth Kendal (left) and Stephen Stenton (right). Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture(s): Ian Carter

Ian Carter

Dozens of modified cars descended on the Fens at the weekend to celebrate the opening night of the new Fast and Furious film at The Light Cinema.

Mods and wraps! Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture: Facebook / The Light CinemavMods and wraps! Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture: Facebook / The Light Cinemav

Members of the Norfolk-based Only Fools and Motors car club had their rides on display in the car park from 2pm until 8.30pm outside the cinema on Saturday, August 3.

From vintage American GMC trucks to wrapped BMW saloon cars, there was something for every car fanatic at the automotive event celebrating the release of Hobbs and Shaw.

Gareth Kendal, co-founder of Only Fools and Motors, said: "This was the first time the club has done an event like this one and we wouldn't mind doing it again.

Mods and wraps! Pictured is Ron Watt. Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture(s): Ian CarterMods and wraps! Pictured is Ron Watt. Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture(s): Ian Carter

"The Light reached out to us and asked if I could get together 20 cars for the opening night, we had cars come from all over."

One driver had travelled from Essex to put his customised pride and joy on display at the premiere night on Cromwell Road near the Tesco supermarket.

Each driver was handed a complimentary ticket to watch the new movie courtesy of the cinema for showing off their cars.

Mods and wraps! Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture: Facebook / The Light CinemaMods and wraps! Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture: Facebook / The Light Cinema

Mr Kendal added: "We had plenty of cars on display and there was a lot of interest from everyone who attended."

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. For showing times, visit: wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk

Mods and wraps! Pictured is Gareth Kendal. Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture(s): Ian CarterMods and wraps! Pictured is Gareth Kendal. Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture(s): Ian Carter

Mods and wraps! Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture: Facebook / The Light CinemaMods and wraps! Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture: Facebook / The Light Cinema

Mods and wraps! Pictured is Rory Anthony. Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture(s): Ian CarterMods and wraps! Pictured is Rory Anthony. Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture(s): Ian Carter

Mods and wraps! Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture: Facebook / The Light CinemaMods and wraps! Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture: Facebook / The Light Cinema

Mods and wraps! Pictured is Stephen Stenton. Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture(s): Ian CarterMods and wraps! Pictured is Stephen Stenton. Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture(s): Ian Carter

Mods and wraps! Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture: Facebook / The Light CinemaMods and wraps! Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture: Facebook / The Light Cinema

Mods and wraps! Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture: Facebook / The Light CinemaMods and wraps! Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture: Facebook / The Light Cinema

