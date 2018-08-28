Don’t miss award-winning improvised comedy troupe at Wisbech Library

Award-winning comedy troupe Do Not Adjust Your Stage are coming to Wisbech Library on Friday February 22. Picture: SUBMITTED NATASHA-PSZENICKI

Comedy will be performed at Wisbech Library for the first time ever when an award winning improvised comedy troupe bring their new show to town.

Do Not Adjust Your Stage will perform The Improivsed Book Club from 7.30pm on Friday February 22.

They will create comic scenes and sketches on the spot, inspired by books from the library and audience anecdotes.

Prepare for an interactive evening of comedy literally straight off the shelf - neither the performers nor audience will know in advance which books from the library will shape the show, making for a spontaneous evening of comedy for comedy fans and book lovers alike.

Commissioned as part of The Library Presents series, it’s the first time that comedy has been performed in Wisbech Libraray, and there will be a fully licensed bar.

Do Not Adjust Your Stage are one of the UK’s leading improvised comedy groups, performing together since 2010 across the UK, Europe and the USA.

Book tickets, £4 to £7, online via www.dnays.com