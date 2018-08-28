Advanced search

Don’t miss award-winning improvised comedy troupe at Wisbech Library

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 February 2019

Award-winning comedy troupe Do Not Adjust Your Stage are coming to Wisbech Library on Friday February 22. Picture: SUBMITTED

Award-winning comedy troupe Do Not Adjust Your Stage are coming to Wisbech Library on Friday February 22. Picture: SUBMITTED

NATASHA-PSZENICKI

Comedy will be performed at Wisbech Library for the first time ever when an award winning improvised comedy troupe bring their new show to town.

Award-winning comedy troupe Do Not Adjust Your Stage are coming to Wisbech Library on Friday February 22. Picture: SUBMITTEDAward-winning comedy troupe Do Not Adjust Your Stage are coming to Wisbech Library on Friday February 22. Picture: SUBMITTED

Do Not Adjust Your Stage will perform The Improivsed Book Club from 7.30pm on Friday February 22.

They will create comic scenes and sketches on the spot, inspired by books from the library and audience anecdotes.

Prepare for an interactive evening of comedy literally straight off the shelf - neither the performers nor audience will know in advance which books from the library will shape the show, making for a spontaneous evening of comedy for comedy fans and book lovers alike.

Award-winning comedy troupe Do Not Adjust Your Stage are coming to Wisbech Library on Friday February 22. Picture: SUBMITTEDAward-winning comedy troupe Do Not Adjust Your Stage are coming to Wisbech Library on Friday February 22. Picture: SUBMITTED

Commissioned as part of The Library Presents series, it’s the first time that comedy has been performed in Wisbech Libraray, and there will be a fully licensed bar.

Do Not Adjust Your Stage are one of the UK’s leading improvised comedy groups, performing together since 2010 across the UK, Europe and the USA.

Book tickets, £4 to £7, online via www.dnays.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Prisoner escapes from Fen prison after keeper forgets to lock the gate

A talk on how prisoner Robert Nutter, a Catholic priest, escaped from Wisbech Castle when the gate keeper forgot to lock the gate.

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

A Fenland woman and Peterborough man have been charged in connection with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech earlier this month (January).

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack. Picture: ARCHANT.

Trace your Fenland family history back to the 16th century in new project at Wisbech Museum

Trace your Fenland family history back to the 16th century in new project at Wisbech Museum. Here is parish registers. Picture: WISBECHMUSEUM

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Most Read

Prisoner escapes from Fen prison after keeper forgets to lock the gate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bins set alight across Wisbech in arson attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Trace your Fenland family history back to the 16th century in new project at Wisbech Museum

#includeImage($article, 225)

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Don’t miss award-winning improvised comedy troupe at Wisbech Library

Award-winning comedy troupe Do Not Adjust Your Stage are coming to Wisbech Library on Friday February 22. Picture: SUBMITTED

Tilney All Saints youngsters learn about fire safety with our region’s firefighters

Norfolk firefighters visited Tilney All Saints Primary School as they learned all about The Great Fire of London. Picture: SUPPLIED

This hotel is actually just a wall propped up by girders

The Phoenix Hotel on the North Brink in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

New windows to be installed at March Town Hall despite officers warning of ‘substantial harm’ in conservation area

Windows at March Town Hall will be replaced with double-glazing despite conservation officers urging refusal. Picture: ARCHANT.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists