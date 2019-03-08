Video

Actor and impressionist James Hurn brings Hancock and Co show back to the Angles Theatre in Wisbech

Actor and impressionist James Hurn brings Hancock and Co show back to the Angles Theatre in Wisbech Archant

Following James Hurn’s sell out tour of 2018, the impersonator extraordinaire brings his solo stage show Hancock and Co back to the Wisbech Angles Theatre on Friday May 31.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James – a multi talented actor and impressionist – will be performing Hancock and Co a new programme which includes one lost episode of Hancock's Half Hour, and two episodes he has written himself in the same style as Ray Galton and Alan Simpson, with James voicing the entire cast.

You may also want to watch:

James is a master at recreating the accents and personas of such iconic 20th century British favourites as Tony Hancock, Sidney James, Hattie Jacques, Bill Kerr and Kenneth Williams.

The show, which is described as a one-man many voices celebration of radio comedy classic Hancock's Half Hour, is performed in the style of a radio performance in front of a live audience, bringing to life the classic days of radio comedy.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £11 per person.

To book visit www.anglestheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01945 474447.