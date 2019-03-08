Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Actor and impressionist James Hurn brings Hancock and Co show back to the Angles Theatre in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 April 2019

Actor and impressionist James Hurn brings Hancock and Co show back to the Angles Theatre in Wisbech

Actor and impressionist James Hurn brings Hancock and Co show back to the Angles Theatre in Wisbech

Archant

Following James Hurn’s sell out tour of 2018, the impersonator extraordinaire brings his solo stage show Hancock and Co back to the Wisbech Angles Theatre on Friday May 31.

James – a multi talented actor and impressionist – will be performing Hancock and Co a new programme which includes one lost episode of Hancock's Half Hour, and two episodes he has written himself in the same style as Ray Galton and Alan Simpson, with James voicing the entire cast.

You may also want to watch:

James is a master at recreating the accents and personas of such iconic 20th century British favourites as Tony Hancock, Sidney James, Hattie Jacques, Bill Kerr and Kenneth Williams.

The show, which is described as a one-man many voices celebration of radio comedy classic Hancock's Half Hour, is performed in the style of a radio performance in front of a live audience, bringing to life the classic days of radio comedy.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £11 per person.

To book visit www.anglestheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01945 474447.

Most Read

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Arson attack on Wisbech store in the early hours - damage could run into thousands

Haran's All In One Store in Norfolk Street, Wisbech, was targeted by arsonists earlier today. Extensive damage has been caused. The owners preferred not to comment when we contacted them. Picture; IAN CARTER

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

His name is James Thompson, he’s 23 and from March, and he sometimes calls himself Jim Lee - and he’s wanted by police for violent attack

WANTED BY POLICE: James Thompson, also known as Jim Lee, 23, from March, assaulted a woman in her 20s during an argument, leaving her with serious injuries.

Marshland St James man to go on trial after motorcyclist killed in crash on A47 towards Wisbech

Marshland St James man to go on trial after motorcyclist killed in crash on A47 towards Wisbech

Most Read

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Arson attack on Wisbech store in the early hours - damage could run into thousands

Haran's All In One Store in Norfolk Street, Wisbech, was targeted by arsonists earlier today. Extensive damage has been caused. The owners preferred not to comment when we contacted them. Picture; IAN CARTER

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

His name is James Thompson, he’s 23 and from March, and he sometimes calls himself Jim Lee - and he’s wanted by police for violent attack

WANTED BY POLICE: James Thompson, also known as Jim Lee, 23, from March, assaulted a woman in her 20s during an argument, leaving her with serious injuries.

Marshland St James man to go on trial after motorcyclist killed in crash on A47 towards Wisbech

Marshland St James man to go on trial after motorcyclist killed in crash on A47 towards Wisbech

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘Ruthless’ scammers jailed for 21 years for ripping off elderly victims of £3m

Barry Spearing, Muhammed Tanveer and Shaun Cross. Pictures: Bedfordshire Police

‘This is not going to define George for ever’ says sister who tells of the troubled teenage years of the brother sentenced for £200,000 Soham fraud

Troubled past of George Leech, 20; custody photo (right) from Cambs Police after sentencing at crown court. But on the left is the sky dive for charity he did last autumn to support cancer charity. Picture; FAMILY/POLICE

How much did you say Macmillan support group raise in Wisbech last year? £34,677. Say that again. £34,677. Wow

Amazing result by the Macmillan fundraising group in Wisbech who raised £34,677 last year to support people living with cancer in the area. Picture; MACMILLAN

Actor and impressionist James Hurn brings Hancock and Co show back to the Angles Theatre in Wisbech

Actor and impressionist James Hurn brings Hancock and Co show back to the Angles Theatre in Wisbech

The remarkable story of a remarkable young man with Down syndrome who joined Weight Watchers and has shed a remarkable 61 lbs

Ashley White, 29, has shed a remarkable 61 lbs since joining the Wisbech Weight Watchers. His has been an inspirational journey. Picture; WEIGHT WATCHERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists