Comedian Russell Kane is coming back to King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

PUBLISHED: 10:42 10 February 2019

Comedian Russell Kane is coming to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday February 21. Picture: KING'S LYNN CORN EXCHANGE.

Archant

Multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter Russell Kane returns to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday February 21.

Packing more energy than a Duracell factory, Russell’ s RS Turbo laugh engine will motor through love, family and life - once again proving that the fast and the curious amongst us, see more stuff, and get more done.

Best known for BBC Three’s Stupid Man, Smart Phone and being the host of three series of BBC Three‘s Live At The Electric, his other TV appearances include BBC One’s Live At The Apollo, BBC Three’s Unzipped, ITV2’s Celebrity Juice and I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here Now.

Russell is the winner of best show in 2010 at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and went on to make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival’s Barry Award in one year.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets, which cost £21.50, can be booked online.

