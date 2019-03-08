Advanced search

Join Romesh Ranganathan as he tries out new material at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

PUBLISHED: 12:06 04 August 2019

Join Romesh Ranganathan at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on August 31 as he tries out some new material ahead of his new tour. Picture: ALIVE LEISURE.

Join Romesh Ranganathan at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange as he tries out some new material ahead of his new tour.

The stand-up comedian and actor, who presented comedy programmes Judge Romesh and The Ranganation, is at the venue on Saturday August 31.

He also has an autobiography titled Straight Outta Crawley and the show, which starts at 8pm, is suitable for those over the age of 14 (due to swearing and adult content).

Tickets cost £21.50 (including a £1.50 booking fee) can be booked online.

