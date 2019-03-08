Advanced search

Comedian Rob Beckett will test out new material on King's Lynn Corn Exchange crowd

PUBLISHED: 11:23 15 June 2019

Rob Beckett

Rob Beckett

Archant

Join comedian Rob Beckett as he tries out new material at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on June 28.

After bursting onto the comedy circuit only five years ago, within just 12 months he had won four new act competitions.

After quickly establishing himself on the circuit Rob's cheeky chappy persona saw him winning fans starring on Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Mock The Week and Celebrity Juice as well as his role as resident stand-up on 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Now!' Tickets cost £16.50. Starts 7.30pm.

