Pam Ayres has been making the nation laugh for over 40 years - and on Friday May 10 she’s coming to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange.

Funny and warm, her charming understated manner belies a rare comic precision.

Recent TV appearances for BBC TV include Springwatch, Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrity Antique Road Trip, and Women at War: 100 Years of Service.

Recent Radio broadcasts include Just A Minute, I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, and Pam's 2nd appearance on Desert Island Discs.

£26.50 tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, can be booked online.