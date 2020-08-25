Advanced search

Wisbech Words returns from lockdown with open mic events - are you in?

PUBLISHED: 12:54 25 August 2020

Elisabeth Sennitt Clough

Wisbech Words are holding their next open-mic evening in September, allowing the likes of poets and rap artists to showcase their work. Picture: ADAM FAIRBROTHER

Wisbech Words are holding their next open-mic evening in September, allowing the likes of poets and rap artists to showcase their work. Picture: ADAM FAIRBROTHER

Archant

From poets to novelists and rap artists, residents will get a chance to showcase their work at Wisbech Words’ next open-mic event.

Fenland Poet Laureate 2019-2020: Winners announced at the Rose and Crown Hotel, Wisbech, with Steve Barclay, Metro mayor James Palmer and Wisbech town mayor Michael Hill among the guests. Picture; IAN CARTERFenland Poet Laureate 2019-2020: Winners announced at the Rose and Crown Hotel, Wisbech, with Steve Barclay, Metro mayor James Palmer and Wisbech town mayor Michael Hill among the guests. Picture; IAN CARTER

The team returned for the stand-up show at Wisbech Castle earlier this month for the first time since January with social distancing measures in place, enabling participants and audience members to enjoy the event.

Usually held quarterly, residents voted to have an extra Wisbech Words event in September after the open-mic nights were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Wisbech Words welcomes anyone to the event, including short story writers as well as audience members, the atmosphere is informal and readers who may be anxious can feel at ease by returning to read again.

Started by Elisabeth Sennitt Clough 18 months ago, the open-mic evening is part of the Fenland Arts Development Scheme funded by the Arts Council, which also includes the annual Fenland Poet Laureate competition.

Originally from the Fens, Elisabeth moved back to the area in 2017 and was keen to reinstate the open-mic evening and Fenland Poet Laureate competition after both had come to an end due to the previous committee stepping down.

At the time, Elisabeth said: “The Fens are such a springboard for the imagination that it seems such a shame there are limited avenues for people to express their love of the region.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Charlotte Beck, 13, and CJ Atkinson crowned, respectively, 2019-2020 Young Fenland Poet Laureate and 2019-2020 Fenland Poet Laureate

With support in kind from Marketplace: Creative People and Places and MP Steve Barclay, Elisabeth applied to Arts Council England for a two-year grant to start the Fenland Arts Development Scheme.

Now in its second year, Elisabeth hopes that as the grant period draws to a close, more people will become involved in the project to help secure its future.

She said: “I hope that people will continue to attend Wisbech Words, described by previous attendees as ‘a special event’ and ‘an engaging and unusual evening.’”

The next Wisbech Words evening will take place at Wisbech Castle on Museum Square on Thursday, September 17 at 7pm.

There is no admission fee or charge for refreshments, and the next event will also include readings from some of the 2019 Fenland Poet Laureate prize-winners.

To take part, participants can turn up on the evening or sign up in advance by emailing wisbechwords@gmail.com.

The closing date for this year’s laureate competition is Wednesday, September 30. For further details, visit https://fenlandartsdevelopmentscheme.co.uk/ or email fenlandpoetlaureateaward@gmail.com.

































































If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Large police presence at house in Wisbech after what is described as an ‘ongoing incident’

Churchill Road Wisbech where there has been a large police presence at a detatched house since the early hours Picture; IAN CARTER

Police get a surprise arresting two on suspicion of burglary - 11 rooms stuffed with £170,000 worth of cannabis plants

An early morning call to a suspected burglary in Churchill Road, Wisbech, led police to the discovery of a substantial cannabis factory with 355 plants growing across 11 rooms Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fen boxer Eli Frankham awaiting sentence after admitting having a single barrel shotgun disguised as a walking stick

Eli Frankham made a winning return to the ring in Poland earlier this year/ Now he is awaiting sentence at crown court for firearms offence. Picture: Mark Hewlett

National Trust rejects ‘one-size-fits-all, standard visitor model’ in bid to re-open Peckover House, Wisbech

Peckover House Wisbech is closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now there are question marks over its future as the National Trust try to find a new operatying model. Picture; NATIONAL TRUST

Moped rider left traumatised - and his teeth shattered- after Wisbech man launches unprovoked attack

Billy Smith jailed after he shattered a moped rider’s teeth with his own helmet. Smith, 26, attacked the victim outside a block of flats in Woodston, Peterborough, in May 2018. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Large police presence at house in Wisbech after what is described as an ‘ongoing incident’

Churchill Road Wisbech where there has been a large police presence at a detatched house since the early hours Picture; IAN CARTER

Police get a surprise arresting two on suspicion of burglary - 11 rooms stuffed with £170,000 worth of cannabis plants

An early morning call to a suspected burglary in Churchill Road, Wisbech, led police to the discovery of a substantial cannabis factory with 355 plants growing across 11 rooms Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fen boxer Eli Frankham awaiting sentence after admitting having a single barrel shotgun disguised as a walking stick

Eli Frankham made a winning return to the ring in Poland earlier this year/ Now he is awaiting sentence at crown court for firearms offence. Picture: Mark Hewlett

National Trust rejects ‘one-size-fits-all, standard visitor model’ in bid to re-open Peckover House, Wisbech

Peckover House Wisbech is closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now there are question marks over its future as the National Trust try to find a new operatying model. Picture; NATIONAL TRUST

Moped rider left traumatised - and his teeth shattered- after Wisbech man launches unprovoked attack

Billy Smith jailed after he shattered a moped rider’s teeth with his own helmet. Smith, 26, attacked the victim outside a block of flats in Woodston, Peterborough, in May 2018. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Arsenal fan from the Fens to brave the shave in bid to improve lives

Sharon Watson will have her hair shaved off to raise funds for the March Respite Care Unit. Picture: GOFUNDME/SHARON WATSON

At last our schools can open again as county education chief pledges ‘each is safe’

Jonathan Lewis, direction of education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, is confident that our regions schools are safe spaces, and are hoping parents and children are excited and ready to come back. Picture; CCC/PA

Sex offender from Wisbech in court for breaching conditions of Sexual Harm Prevention Order

Registered sex offender from Wisbech arrested and in court today accused of 11 counts in respect of breaching court order. Picture: ARCHANT

Wisbech Words returns from lockdown with open mic events - are you in?

Wisbech Words are holding their next open-mic evening in September, allowing the likes of poets and rap artists to showcase their work. Picture: ADAM FAIRBROTHER

Food expert backs exciting new enterprise at the former Octavia View Cafe in Wisbech

Alison Sloan is behind Fascinating Food, a cafe and cookery school which is opening in Wisbech at the former Octavia View Cafe. Any profits from the enterprise will go towards the Ferry Project. Pictures: Archant / Fascinating Food