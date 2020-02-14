Advanced search

Former Manchester United and England star Lee Sharpe comes to King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 13:09 14 February 2020

Former Manchester United and England footballer Lee Sharpe will be coming to King’s Lynn on Thursday, March 5.

Archant

Former Manchester United and England footballer Lee Sharpe will be coming to the Fens next month.

Sharpe, who played for United between 1988-1996, will relive the start of United's glory years in the 90s at the third Caney's Corner Live event, hosted by former Cambs Times and Wisbech Standard journalist Gavin Caney.

The prolific forward will also be telling tales about playing under iconic manager Sir Alex Ferguson and alongside enigmatic teammates, such as Eric Cantona throughout his 16-year career where he won eight caps for his country.

A variety of prizes will also be on offer in a raffle and/or auction.

VIP tickets have sold out for the event to be held at the Duke's Hotel in King's Lynn on Thursday, March 5.

Doors open at 6.15pm and the show kicks off at 7.30pm. Standard tickets are available at £20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

To buy tickets and for more information, visit https://bit.ly/31VFWnS.

