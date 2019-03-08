Advanced search

Hormonal Housewives show at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange tackles weight loss, moody teenagers and men

PUBLISHED: 14:35 24 March 2019

Hormonal Housewives comes to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday April 7.

Hormonal Housewives comes to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday April 7.

Archant

Join Vicki Michelle and the Hormonal Housewives as they blast their witty way through a catalogue of women’s bits at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday April 7.

Weight gain, weight loss, mood swings, moody teenagers, men, zumba, therapy, housework, homework, electrolysis, men, sex, working out, staying in, going out, bikini waxes, celebrity gossip, eating, not eating, chocolate, wine, more chocolate, social media, more wine, and all the other joys of being a 21st century woman are tackled in the show.

No subject is taboo for these girls and no thought is too private as the challenges of modern womanhood are sliced, diced and put to rights.

Book £22.50 tickets online. Starts 7.30pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Wisbech: Made in Minecraft’ launches this afternoon at the Luxe Cinema

Collusion commissioned virtual builders Blockworks to recreate a section of the town of Wisbech - in Minecraft. There will be a live launch at 3.30pm today. Picture: COLLUSION

Man dies in car crash near King’s Lynn after his Ford Focus ‘collided with tree’ before overturning

A sign warns drivers of the risk of skidding near the crash scene on Magdalen High Road, at St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Sprawling ‘tent city’ on the outskirts of Wisbech reflects the extent to which homelessness has engulfed this Fenland town

The 'tent city' on the outskirts of Wisbech, a symbol of the homeless situation in the town. Picture; SUBMITTED

Three taken to hospital after collision between three cars and HGV at Thorney

Bukehorn Road in Thorney is closed due to a four vehicle collision. Picture FENLAND POLICE.

Smart card business Burall InfoSmart in Wisbech will close at the end of March

A smart card manufacturer in Wisbech will be closing at the end of this month after 30 years. Picture: BURALL INFOSMART.

Most Read

‘Wisbech: Made in Minecraft’ launches this afternoon at the Luxe Cinema

Collusion commissioned virtual builders Blockworks to recreate a section of the town of Wisbech - in Minecraft. There will be a live launch at 3.30pm today. Picture: COLLUSION

Man dies in car crash near King’s Lynn after his Ford Focus ‘collided with tree’ before overturning

A sign warns drivers of the risk of skidding near the crash scene on Magdalen High Road, at St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Sprawling ‘tent city’ on the outskirts of Wisbech reflects the extent to which homelessness has engulfed this Fenland town

The 'tent city' on the outskirts of Wisbech, a symbol of the homeless situation in the town. Picture; SUBMITTED

Three taken to hospital after collision between three cars and HGV at Thorney

Bukehorn Road in Thorney is closed due to a four vehicle collision. Picture FENLAND POLICE.

Smart card business Burall InfoSmart in Wisbech will close at the end of March

A smart card manufacturer in Wisbech will be closing at the end of this month after 30 years. Picture: BURALL INFOSMART.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

NE Cambs MP and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay warns of ‘constitutional collision’ ahead of dramatic few days at Westminster

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay, the MP for NE Cambs, warns of 'constitutional collision' ahead of dramatic week over Brexit in the House of Commons. Picture; ARCHANT

Network Rail begins noise testing as work gets under way on £20m Soham station to connect with Peterborough and Ipswich

Soham station: Mayor James Palmer (bottom, centre) visited the site of the new station to see noise monitoring tests by Network Rail. The other photos show how the proposed station will look like. Picture:CAPCA/NETWORK RAIL

Hormonal Housewives show at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange tackles weight loss, moody teenagers and men

Hormonal Housewives comes to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday April 7.

March Society learn about the work of Middle Level Commissioners

The March Society’s March talk was led by speaker David Thomas (centre) who is chief executive officer of The Middle Level Commissioners. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER.

Wisbech and District Camera Club score second in an annual photography battle

The presentation of the four-way battle trophy: Roger Newark LRPS.CPAGB, chairman of the Wisbech Camera Club, Nik Akers LRPS the judge from East Rudham, and Dave Stewart, president of the Deepings Camera Club. Picture: DAVID HODGSON.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists