Hormonal Housewives show at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange tackles weight loss, moody teenagers and men

Hormonal Housewives comes to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday April 7. Archant

Join Vicki Michelle and the Hormonal Housewives as they blast their witty way through a catalogue of women’s bits at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday April 7.

Weight gain, weight loss, mood swings, moody teenagers, men, zumba, therapy, housework, homework, electrolysis, men, sex, working out, staying in, going out, bikini waxes, celebrity gossip, eating, not eating, chocolate, wine, more chocolate, social media, more wine, and all the other joys of being a 21st century woman are tackled in the show.

No subject is taboo for these girls and no thought is too private as the challenges of modern womanhood are sliced, diced and put to rights.

Book £22.50 tickets online. Starts 7.30pm.