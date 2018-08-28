Advanced search

REVIEW: Aquaman has all the normal superhero movie traits but, pleasingly, doesn’t take itself too seriously

PUBLISHED: 17:25 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 24 January 2019

An action-packed video game like adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world, Aquaman is a welcome escape from reality - combining humour, romance and edge-of-your-seat combat scenes. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

An action-packed video game like adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world, Aquaman is a welcome escape from reality - combining humour, romance and edge-of-your-seat combat scenes.

Jason Mamoa plays the tattoo-covered hulking Aquaman - and gets a rock guitar riff at every close up - who remains pretty much untouchable; even after being shot or nearly stabbed.

Within minutes he’s already taken out an entire crew and, inevitably, there’s a love interest in the form of a flame-haired mermaid-like love interest who can control the seas however she wishes.

It’s not long before she ignites a battle for the throne between Aquaman and his half brother, a misguided sibling rivalry leading the plot. Of course there’s still time for them to lock lips - even as the world crumbles around them.

With a lot of the action taking place under the sea, the fantasy creatures are a mixture of Star Wars and Avatar while the explosions and laser battles are visually impressive. Atlantis even has its own customs and border control.

Being an origin movie, the best scenes come during the flashbacks to Aquaman’s childhood as he learns of his superpowers; we see him grow up and learn to fight using as a teenager, his desperation to find out what really happened to his mum driving the story forward.

If nothing else, despite the totally implausible story, it’s total escapism - like superhero movies are meant to be, taking the audience out of the real world for several hours.

Aquaman is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk

