REVIEW: Angel Has Fallen is an edge of your seat ultra-violent action blockbuster with a deeper message about unnecessary war at its heart

Gerard Butler returns as special agent Mike Banning in Angel Has Fallen. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH Archant

Angel Has Fallen is an edge of your seat ultra-violent action blockbuster that also manages to raise questions about the pointless bloodshed of war and the damaging effects of PTSD.

Clocking in at just over two hours, it's a rollercoaster ride of high-octane chases and shoot outs with a deeper message at its heart.

Gerard Butler returns as the invincible special agent Mike Banning, doing whatever it takes to protect President Trumbull (Morgan Freeman, brilliant as ever) - but it doesn't take long until the turmoil begins as an unknown threat starts to take hold.

If you're a fan of losing yourself in the escapism of gunfights and explosions on the silver screen, then you're in for a great. For those who are a little more squeamish when it comes to blood, though, a warning that it's not for the faint of heart.

What makes the film more realistic is the weapons that are used - at first drones are deployed to disastrous effect, putting an end to a fishing trip.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the cinematography continues to impress as explosion after explosion flash before the audience's eyes in quick succession.

As well as the bloodthirsty kills there's a deeper message at the heart of this third instalment: about the effect of war on those on the frontline; it's a poignant way of raising awareness of the post traumatic stress disorder that many soldiers suffer from after serving.

Overall, the balance between violent action and narrative development helps make it a memorable movie - not just for the Call of Duty-like stealth-y shoot outs.

Angel Has Fallen, rated 15, is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech.

For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/angel-has-fallen