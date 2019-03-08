Advanced search

Full of infectious songs and loveable characters, a trip to see Aladdin is the perfect half-term treat

PUBLISHED: 12:28 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 30 May 2019

Will Smith plays the Genie of the Lamp in Aladdin

Will Smith steals the show as the Genie of the Lamp in this empowering modern musical update on the classic love story of Aladdin.

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic, the tale of the charming 'street rat' is brought to colourful life as he tries to win the heart of the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine (played brilliantly by Power Rangers' Naomi Scott, who also delivers some show-stopping vocal performances).

Though the pair's disallowed romance is at the heart of the tale, there's also a feminist edge, with Jasmine gradually finding her voice to stand up against power - a timely representation of female empowerment in 2019.

Directed by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Man from U.N.C.L.E.), there are plenty of fast-paced action-fuelled set pieces across the Arabic city of Agrabah. An early scene sees Aladdin (Mena Massoud, who starred in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) race across town to flee capture is a delight to watch, as he's helped - and often hindered - by his only *and extremely adorable* friend, Boo the Monkey.

Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express) is a perfect fit for the role of evil power-hungry villain Jafar, who will stop at nothing to get what he wants - no matter who is standing in his way...

But as I said earlier, it's Will Smith who lights up the screen - coming to life as the Genie of the Lamp. Delivering some infectious musical numbers and dozens of witty one-liners, he lives up to Robin Williams' world-renowned performance in the original.

Full of infectious songs and loveable characters, a trip to the cinema to see Aladdin is the perfect treat this half-term.

Aladdin is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/aladdin

