PUBLISHED: 12:28 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 30 May 2019
Will Smith steals the show as the Genie of the Lamp in this empowering modern musical update on the classic love story of Aladdin.
A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic, the tale of the charming 'street rat' is brought to colourful life as he tries to win the heart of the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine (played brilliantly by Power Rangers' Naomi Scott, who also delivers some show-stopping vocal performances).
Though the pair's disallowed romance is at the heart of the tale, there's also a feminist edge, with Jasmine gradually finding her voice to stand up against power - a timely representation of female empowerment in 2019.
Directed by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Man from U.N.C.L.E.), there are plenty of fast-paced action-fuelled set pieces across the Arabic city of Agrabah. An early scene sees Aladdin (Mena Massoud, who starred in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) race across town to flee capture is a delight to watch, as he's helped - and often hindered - by his only *and extremely adorable* friend, Boo the Monkey.
Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express) is a perfect fit for the role of evil power-hungry villain Jafar, who will stop at nothing to get what he wants - no matter who is standing in his way...
But as I said earlier, it's Will Smith who lights up the screen - coming to life as the Genie of the Lamp. Delivering some infectious musical numbers and dozens of witty one-liners, he lives up to Robin Williams' world-renowned performance in the original.
Full of infectious songs and loveable characters, a trip to the cinema to see Aladdin is the perfect treat this half-term.
Aladdin is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/aladdin