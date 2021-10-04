News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Things to do

42nd fireworks spectacular out to return with a bang

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:29 PM October 4, 2021   
Wisbech St Mary fireworks display to return

The fireworks spectacular at Wisbech St Mary CoE Academy will return for a 42nd year in November. - Credit: Wisbech St Mary Church of England Academy

This year’s firework spectacular in Wisbech St Mary which attracts hundreds of visitors is hoping it can return with a bang after a year away. 

The event, which is in its 42nd year, returns after a year out due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now, it aims to come back bigger and better. 

Over two displays consisting of more than 1,600 fireworks will be available to see at the event held at Wisbech St Mary Church of England Academy. 

A spokesperson for the event said: “We plan a special night with a bonfire, music, fun, food and fireworks.  

“Over two displays including 1,605 fireworks will light up the sky with £4,000 of pyrotechnic magic between 6.15pm and 7.30pm.” 

Stalls, tombolas, a raffle and refreshments will be available, as well as a disco, children’s rides and a steam engine. 

Doors open on November 6 at 5.15pm, with the bonfire lighting at 5.30pm. Entry costs £5 for adults and £4 for children, while pre-school children go free. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Village pub looks set to become holiday let
  2. 2 Caught on camera a hare courser in action – warning these photos may shock  
  3. 3 Van stuck under 'Britain's most bashed bridge' at Ely station
  1. 4 Family watch in horror after arson attack on trampoline
  2. 5 Tory minister Steve Barclay not quite on same page as organising secretary
  3. 6 Fly tippers strike again - on a massive scale
  4. 7 Son's emotional tribute to 'beautiful and gentle' mum killed in A141 crash
  5. 8 Watch as ‘stunt’ riding motorcyclist causes mayhem in the rain
  6. 9 Love Island stars go down a storm at night club launch 
  7. 10 Bailiffs close homeless camp and threaten to sell tents left behind 
Wisbech St Mary News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Valentina Moneva, 50, of Alexandra Road, Wisbech, was killed in a crash on the A141 at March on Friday September 24

Cambs Live

Woman, 50, killed in A141 March crash named by police

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Five men and one woman were arrested in the areas of Wisbech and Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Six arrested in drugs conspiracy investigation

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Police want to speak to these two men connection with an assault at the Hare and Hounds pub in North Brink, Wisbech.

Cambs Live

Security guard seriously injured in midnight pub attack

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Woman dies and four remain in hospital following collision at Hobbs Lot Bridge, March, on Friday September 24.

Cambs Live

Woman killed and four hospitalised after crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon