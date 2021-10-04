42nd fireworks spectacular out to return with a bang
- Credit: Wisbech St Mary Church of England Academy
This year’s firework spectacular in Wisbech St Mary which attracts hundreds of visitors is hoping it can return with a bang after a year away.
The event, which is in its 42nd year, returns after a year out due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now, it aims to come back bigger and better.
Over two displays consisting of more than 1,600 fireworks will be available to see at the event held at Wisbech St Mary Church of England Academy.
A spokesperson for the event said: “We plan a special night with a bonfire, music, fun, food and fireworks.
“Over two displays including 1,605 fireworks will light up the sky with £4,000 of pyrotechnic magic between 6.15pm and 7.30pm.”
Stalls, tombolas, a raffle and refreshments will be available, as well as a disco, children’s rides and a steam engine.
Doors open on November 6 at 5.15pm, with the bonfire lighting at 5.30pm. Entry costs £5 for adults and £4 for children, while pre-school children go free.
