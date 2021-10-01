Almost 1000 people attend No Time To Die premiere
- Credit: The Light Cinema Wisbech
Almost 1000 people turned up to the Light Cinema in Wisbech in their finest evening wear to celebrate the release of the new James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’ yesterday evening (September 30).
Viewers were able to have professional photos taken with an Aston Martin, try cocktails from a exclusively themed menu and take a walk along the red carpet.
Celebrations will continue over the film’s opening weekend with events planned for the next two weeks.
Business manager Beth Brightey said: “The Aston Martin looks amazing, and we are so grateful we had the chance to display this is our foyer.
"This film has to be seen on the big screen, it’s an amazing and emotional send off for Daniel Craig as 007!
"Staff and customers had a fantastic evening."
Another 2500 guests are booked into the Light Cinema over the weekend to get their James Bond fix.
