News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Things to do

Record numbers attend Wedmore Real Ale Festival

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 4:12 PM September 14, 2021    Updated: 5:28 PM September 14, 2021
Organisers enjoying the ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival.

Organisers enjoying the ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The belated 20th Wedmore Real Ale Festival was a 'great success’ after being postponed for a year due to the pandemic. 

Organisers laid out the biggest selection of drinks, with 89 different ales, six craft ales, 20 ciders and five wines for festival-goers to sample. 

Organisers enjoying the ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival.

Organisers enjoying the ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

During the weekend, more than 6,500 pints were poured, and 246 bottles of wine and prosecco were enjoyed. 

The event, which was held on the Glebe Field site, has been hailed as the ‘most popular festival yet’ with more than 2,000 people attending. 

ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival with ABBA Revival tribute.

ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival with Revival ABBA tribute. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Music was provided by the Bee Skas, Cross the River and the Kindred Mantawrays, before popular Revival ABBA tribute act took to the stage drawing a huge crowd and inspiring many to dress as the Swedish supergroup. 

People enjoying the ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival.

People enjoying the ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Alan Page, from Wedmore Real Ale Festival, said: “Many thanks to all of our brilliant sponsors, prize donators and volunteers for their continued support and for working hard to help us make the 2021 festival the best yet.” 

Next year’s event will take place on September 9-11.   

People enjoying the ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival.

People enjoying the ABBA night at Wedmore Real Ale Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton


Most Read

  1. 1 Dashcam captures the moment motorcyclist narrowly misses car
  2. 2 Victim of ‘joke’ that backfired left paralysed
  3. 3 Mum of four sought by police over child neglect claims
  1. 4 Van driver in ‘life threatening condition’ after crash 
  2. 5 Owner left 'speechless' and fearful after beloved cat shot
  3. 6 Woman with knife 'made threats and caused damage' in shop
  4. 7 Pub to reopen BBQ restaurant this week
  5. 8 'Many reasons' for Syrah ahead of half-marathon return
  6. 9 Wanted woman accused of killing children in M1 crash could be in Huntingdon
  7. 10 Last-gasp triumph gives Wisbech perfect platform for league opener
Wedmore News
Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rod Petch of Wisbech has died after battle with lung cancer

Obituary

Wife remembers 'a kind, caring gentleman' after cancer battle

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Erin Hogg, 20, from Wisbech, gave birth to her daughter, Piper Summersgill on August 10.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital | Exclusive

Chronic bladder pain led to surprise baby birth – mum's incredible story

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Three men reported being threatened by another man carrying a knife in Museum Square, Wisbech

Cambs Live

Teenager ‘traumatised’ after being chased by knifeman

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Sunny Cafe in Yaxley is one of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire

Food and Drink

11 of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire

James Tytko

Logo Icon