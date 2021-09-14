Record numbers attend Wedmore Real Ale Festival
- Credit: Mark Atherton
The belated 20th Wedmore Real Ale Festival was a 'great success’ after being postponed for a year due to the pandemic.
Organisers laid out the biggest selection of drinks, with 89 different ales, six craft ales, 20 ciders and five wines for festival-goers to sample.
During the weekend, more than 6,500 pints were poured, and 246 bottles of wine and prosecco were enjoyed.
The event, which was held on the Glebe Field site, has been hailed as the ‘most popular festival yet’ with more than 2,000 people attending.
Music was provided by the Bee Skas, Cross the River and the Kindred Mantawrays, before popular Revival ABBA tribute act took to the stage drawing a huge crowd and inspiring many to dress as the Swedish supergroup.
Alan Page, from Wedmore Real Ale Festival, said: “Many thanks to all of our brilliant sponsors, prize donators and volunteers for their continued support and for working hard to help us make the 2021 festival the best yet.”
Next year’s event will take place on September 9-11.
Most Read
- 1 Dashcam captures the moment motorcyclist narrowly misses car
- 2 Victim of ‘joke’ that backfired left paralysed
- 3 Mum of four sought by police over child neglect claims
- 4 Van driver in ‘life threatening condition’ after crash
- 5 Owner left 'speechless' and fearful after beloved cat shot
- 6 Woman with knife 'made threats and caused damage' in shop
- 7 Pub to reopen BBQ restaurant this week
- 8 'Many reasons' for Syrah ahead of half-marathon return
- 9 Wanted woman accused of killing children in M1 crash could be in Huntingdon
- 10 Last-gasp triumph gives Wisbech perfect platform for league opener