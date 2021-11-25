Video

A three-day spectacular light show is attracting thousands to Peterborough Cathedral.

The sound and light show on the west front and in the nave of the cathedral was created by the artists of Luxmuralis and suitable for all ages.

The cathedral is advising that anyone wishing to attend to please book tickets in advance.

The cathedral says the stunning light display is timed to coincide with the start of the Advent season.

“It captures the imagination of all the family and point towards Christmas.,” said a cathedral spokesperson.

“It begins outside with a light art projection onto the three great porticos of the Cathedral, set to music composed by David Harper.

“The audience then enter the cathedral to see the interior full of light projections with accompanying sound.”

The immersive piece has been created by the artistic collaboration known as ‘Luxmuralis’.

Peter Walker, the artist whose creation One Small Step has recently been on display at Peterborough Cathedral, is artistic director of Luxmuralis, working alongside audio visual technicians and other artists.

The Angels are Coming was staged at Sheffield Cathedral in 2019, where members of the audience described it as “absolutely fantastic, so thought provoking simply beautiful!” and “so inspirational”.

Entry to the show is by timed ticket. The show outside lasts around 20 minutes, then the display and sound inside is continuous.

The Angels are Coming. This stunning light and sound show has been created by the artists of Luxmuralis and will transform the magnificent west front and nave of the Cathedral with light projections and music. - Credit: Terry Harris

Pictured Volunteer Johnathan Goodes. The Angels are Coming. - Credit: Terry Harris

There will be refreshments on sale in the Cathedral.

A one way system will be in place.

The entrance is at the Norman Arch gate on Cathedral Square. The exit is via the south transept door in the cathedral, then visitors follow the path around the outside of the cathedral and leave via the Wheel Yard gate.

The tickets are £7.50 adults, £6 children, £20 family (2 adults, 2 children), U3’s free. A booking fee applies.

You can book here



