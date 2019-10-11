News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Things to do

Wisbech RATz complete Sound of Music dress rehearsal ahead of week-long showings at the Angles Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:14 AM October 11, 2019    Updated: 6:26 AM November 4, 2020
The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

It is, without doubt, one of the greatest musicals of our age – and its coming to Wisbech.

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Sound of Music first hit Broadway in the 1950s before being made into a film in 1965 that went onto win five Academy Awards with Julie Andrews in the lead role.

Now members of the RATz theatre group are staging The Sound of Music at the Angles for a week long run.

We popped in to see the dress rehearsals on Wednesday ahead of the opening three days later.

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The show will run at the Angles Theatre until Saturday, October 19 and promises to be "magic for young and old alike".

You may also want to watch:

Pictures show the cast in full costume completing one of the final run-throughs ahead of the big opening night.

A spokesman said: "Don't miss the much-loved story of the Von Trapp family's flight across the mountains works as it works its magic once again, for young and old alike.

Most Read

  1. 1 50 Backpacks in Wisbech to close
  2. 2 GPs to begin offering Covid-19 vaccine
  3. 3 OPINION: Sleeping rough in Wisbech on Christmas night
  1. 4 Car destroyed in early hours arson attack
  2. 5 Family devastated after kitchen submerged ‘completely under water’
  3. 6 Police find suspect hiding in a cupboard
  4. 7 ‘The largest and most challenging event we have faced since 1998’
  5. 8 Canoes, kayaks and jet skis cross flooded A1101 at Welney
  6. 9 Campaigner bunks down in a doorway to turn spotlight on homelessness
  7. 10 Brave mum backs safety campaign

"Our Sound of Music includes some of the most memorable songs ever performed on the musical stage including 'Do-Re-Mi', 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain' and 'My Favourite Things'."

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

To book tickets, visit: www.anglestheatre.savoysystems.co.uk/AnglesTheatre.dll/TSelectItems.waSelectItemsPrompt.TcsWebMenuItem_1470.TcsWebTab_1471.TcsProgramme_1486772

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich Magistrates Court

Three men to appear in court for drugs offences

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon

Health

Cambridgeshire goes into Tier 4

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

Mercedes latest car abandoned in Wash Road, Welney, flood

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Cambs Live | Live

Keep updated with flood news on this live rolling story

Ben Jolley And Harry Rutter

person
Comments powered by Disqus