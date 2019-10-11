Published: 11:14 AM October 11, 2019 Updated: 6:26 AM November 4, 2020

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

It is, without doubt, one of the greatest musicals of our age – and its coming to Wisbech.

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Sound of Music first hit Broadway in the 1950s before being made into a film in 1965 that went onto win five Academy Awards with Julie Andrews in the lead role.

Now members of the RATz theatre group are staging The Sound of Music at the Angles for a week long run.

We popped in to see the dress rehearsals on Wednesday ahead of the opening three days later.

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The show will run at the Angles Theatre until Saturday, October 19 and promises to be "magic for young and old alike".

You may also want to watch:

Pictures show the cast in full costume completing one of the final run-throughs ahead of the big opening night.

A spokesman said: "Don't miss the much-loved story of the Von Trapp family's flight across the mountains works as it works its magic once again, for young and old alike.

"Our Sound of Music includes some of the most memorable songs ever performed on the musical stage including 'Do-Re-Mi', 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain' and 'My Favourite Things'."

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

To book tickets, visit: www.anglestheatre.savoysystems.co.uk/AnglesTheatre.dll/TSelectItems.waSelectItemsPrompt.TcsWebMenuItem_1470.TcsWebTab_1471.TcsProgramme_1486772

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter - Credit: Ian Carter