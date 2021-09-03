News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Things to do >

Deliveroo reveals town's top takeaways and most popular order times

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:39 AM September 3, 2021   
Deliveroo PR library imagery © Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Fast-food delivery service Deliveroo has announced its early move into Wisbech. - Credit: © Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Takeaway delivery service Deliveroo has revealed the top dishes that residents of Wisbech are loving.

Their data shows that locals can't get enough of chicken, with the KFC boneless banquet being the most popular dish in town.

Having launched there three months ago, they have also found Saturday to be the night that residents prefer to stay at home with a Deliveroo. 

8pm is the optimum time for ordering in and American food is favoured the most, followed by British and Middle Eastern. 

Most popular dishes ordered in Wisbech during first three months on Deliveroo:

  1. Boneless Banquet from KFC

  2. Cod from Tonys Fish Kebab

  3. Donner Nan from King Kebab & Pizzas

  4. British Semi Skimmed Milk 2 pint from Morrisons

  5. Chilli Cheese Nuggets from King Kebab & Pizzas

You may also want to watch:

Deliveroo's data also states that 60 per cent of the restaurants available to order from in Wisbech are local independents.


Most Read

  1. 1 £1.2m price tag on hotel that housed homeless during lockdown
  2. 2 66 bed care home - with cinema and tea shop - will open in 2023
  3. 3 Murdered Wimblington woman ‘died of stab wounds’ 
  1. 4 Daughter pays tribute to 'cheerful, friendly and supportive' shopkeeper
  2. 5 Council urged to tackle hostel 'eyesore' amid homeless crisis
  3. 6 Cans and candles help Cambs cops catch cannabis crims 
  4. 7 73 roads to be repaired this month in Cambridgeshire – is yours on the list?
  5. 8 Lucky escape as car crashes and catches fire
  6. 9 Student's play writing success in national competition
  7. 10 Police on the hunt for stolen van from Cambs village
Food and Drink
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Civil parking enforcement in Cambs

Cambridgeshire County Council | Updated

Fenland, South Cambs and Hunts opt for civil parking enforcement – but...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Main Road in Clenchwarton where a motorcyclist died after colliding with a road sign.

Norfolk Live

Motorcyclist, 17, dies after hitting a road sign near King's Lynn

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
 Maddie Durdant-Hollamby of Wimblington found dead in Kettering: police believe she was murdered

Murder probe after death of 22-year-old woman from Wimblington 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

Norfolk Live

Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon