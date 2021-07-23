Published: 4:51 PM July 23, 2021

Town ready to rock: huge open air free event put on by Wisbech Town Council on August 8 - Credit: WTC

Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly observed by Wisbech Town Council as they prepare to welcome thousands to an open-air rock festival.

A spokesperson for Fenland District Council said event management plans had been agreed.

“Although Covid restrictions have now been eased, the organisers have also put measures in place to help minimise Covid-19 transmission,” said the spokesperson.

These were in line with the latest Government coronavirus guidance “including cleansing, hygiene facilities and other steps to support the guidance”.

The council had looked at proposals during a meeting of the Fenland Safety Advisory Group (SAG).

These includes representatives from the police, fire, ambulance, public health and the county highways authority.

The council spokesperson said SAG “has offered advice and guidance where necessary.

“It is satisfied that they have met all legal, health and safety, and licensing requirements, such as crowd control, security, medical facilities, road safety, child safety, food safety and more”.

The council said that SAG partners “are really keen to support event organisers to hold events safely, to show off Fenland and for people to come to Fenland and enjoy it safely.

“As people get back to doing the things they love and the things they have missed during lockdown, we want people to be assured that when they attend an event it is going to be safe”.

The rock festival on August 8 from 11am to 8pm is being held in the town park and combines the rock festival and WisBEACH Day, the latter aimed at youngsters.

Wisbech town councillor David Oliver – one of the festival organisers – told councillors that the members of the SAG had “applauded” Wisbech Town Council for organising this event; many groups had decided, months ago, that they would not hold any events during 2021.