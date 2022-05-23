Gallery
Inside Wisbech's new 'Get Out' escape room
- Credit: Get Out
A new escape room is opened its doors in Wisbech last Monday, May 16.
Named Get Out, the venue describes itself as a "small family-run business in Wisbech".
It has been created by escape room enthusiasts Lizzie and Jake, who decided to start their own business after experiencing all other local escape rooms themselves.
The new attraction will eventually feature four separate experiences, these include Inked, The Red Office, Staycation and Death in Hollywood.
Inked focusses on the idea of being trapped in a tattoo parlour that isn't quite as it seems, while The Red Office puts visitors on a mission to find a missing agent in a Russian Minister's office.
Staycation finds visitors trapped in a tech-savvy holiday home with a computer hell-bent on world domination, and Death in Hollywood has customers looking into a murder involving a British actor in California.
For now, just The Red Office and Death in Hollywood are available.
A limited number of experiences have been available to customers prior the escape room's official unveiling, these include an Easter-themed challenge named Herbert's Easter Hideaway and the early opening of The Red Office.
Get Out owner Lizzie said: “We are excited to announce the opening of a brand new entertainment venue in Wisbech, which will hopefully bring visitors to the town from far afield.
“We are opening with two rooms to experience, with plans this year to expand to four rooms.
“It has been a quick turnaround on the building, having only got the keys to the building on April 1.”