Sandwiched between the cathedral cities of Ely and Peterborough, and seaside resorts in Norfolk and Lincolnshire, it isn't hard to find a family-friendly day out near Wisbech.

From farm parks to a roller skate rink, there are plenty of days out for kids of all ages - come rain or shine.

Here are nine ideas which are (usually) within an hour of Wisbech.

1. Skaters Wisbech

Where? Mill Road, Walpole Highway, PE14 7QJ.

How much? Various prices

Run by Mike McInerney, a former Junior European Inline Speed Skating Champion, Skaters runs sessions for all participants - from beginner to professional.

The rink has special events during the school holidays, with after school sessions during term-time.

"For affordable family fun, we run sessions throughout the school holidays," Skaters' website reads. "Skaters is ready for everyone – from our little rollers all the way to their parents."

After a skate, the Skaters Diner serves up burgers, light bites and sandwiches all year round.

Website: https://skaterswisbech.co.uk/

2. Wisbech and Fenland Museum

Where? Museum Square, Wisbech, PE13 1ES.

How much? Free (some exhibitions charge)

Where else in Fenland can you find a mummified cat, a fossilised giant eel caught in the River Nene, and centuries-old skeletons?

The Wisbech and Fenland Museum is 175 years old, and it holds a collection of exciting Fenland artefacts from history and prehistory.

Throughout the year, the museum runs a calendar of exhibitions and special events for Wisbech people of all ages.

Website: https://www.wisbechmuseum.org.uk/

3. WWT Welney

Where? Hundred Foot Bank, Welney, PE14 9TN.

How much? Child prices from £4.77

Home to marsh harriers, avocets, flocks of Bewick's swan, and skylark, WWT Welney is a great place to watch the birds which make their nests in Cambridgeshire.

There are activities for children big and small throughout the year, including special events and pond dipping in the summer months.

An on-site shop sells birdwatching and bug hunting kits, with arts and crafts activities also on sale for everyone who has been inspired by the life at WWT Welney.

Website: https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/welney

4. Spalding Fun Farm

Where? High Road, Weston, Spalding, PE12 6JU.

How much? Children from £6.99 (prices may vary by event)

Around half an hour from Wisbech, Spalding Fun Farm features toddler time and soft play for little ones, as well as pre-bookable laser tag and high ropes for bigger children.

From time to time, Spalding Fun Farm hosts special events.

This Lincolnshire attraction is also able to entertain children in small groups or families on a jam-packed Fun Farm day out.

Website: https://funfarm.co.uk/spalding/

5. Peterborough Lido

Where? Bishop's Rd, Peterborough, PE1 1YY.

How much? Children from £1

With three outdoor pools, this Peterborough venue is all kitted out for a swim in the sunshine.

Peterborough Lido features a toddler splash pool, a teaching pool for children and a 50m pool with lanes for confident swimmers.

Although it's an outdoor day out, all three pools are heated for chilly or breezy days, while deck chairs and a sun deck make for an après swim attraction.

Website: https://vivacity.org/sports-venues/peterborough-lido/

6. Houghton Hall, near King's Lynn

Where? Houghton Hall, PE31 6TY - Half a mile from the A148 between King's Lynn and Fakenham.

How much? Various

One of Norfolk's stately homes, Houghton Hall is a big day out for visitors of all ages in all weather.

Did you know, Houghton Hall was built in the 1700s for Sir Robert Walpole, Great Britain's first Prime Minister?

Take a step back in time at this historic home - and moreover, take a look at the largest private collection of model soldiers in the world at The Soldier Museum, all carefully arranged into battle scenes from Omdurman to Waterloo.

Website: https://www.houghtonhall.com/

7. SEA LIFE Hunstanton

Where? Seagate Road, Hunstanton, PE36 5BH.

How much? Pre-book from £15.10 per adult

Within an hour's drive of Wisbech, discover what goes on under the sea at this aquarium and sanctuary in Sunny Hunny.

Explore Otter River, meet the Rainforest Rangers, or travel through the Ocean Tunnel, which hosts more than 30 species of fish in 187,500 litres of natural seawater.

This immersive water-world experience also features a living tropical reef and a working seal rescue centre - the only one in Norfolk which is open to visitors. No getting wet required!

Website: https://www.visitsealife.com/hunstanton/

8. South Angle Farm Park, Soham

Where? South Angle Farm, Angle Common, Soham, CB7 5HX.

How much? Children from £8

One for the animal lovers - South Angle Farm Park at Soham, near Ely, is a real-life farm which look after hundreds of animals from around the world.

The park's residents include alpacas and tarantulas, as well as goats and pigs. Some of the animals are friendly, and visitors can meet or hold them at South Angle's animal handling sessions.

If animals aren't your thing, then there are plenty of places to play, eat or walk during your day out. Opening times and activities vary by week, school holiday or season.

Website: https://www.southanglefarmpark.co.uk/

9. Burwell Museum

Where? Mill Close, Burwell, CB25 0HL.

How much? From £2, or £10 for families (two adults and up to three children)

A glimpse into Cambridgeshire's farming past, Burwell Museum near Newmarket looks after Roman pottery, vintage vehicles throughout the decades, wagons and wartime collections.

The museum even features a real-life windmill, with millers' costumes, hard hats and tool belts to try on.

Burwell Museum also has an events calendar with special occasions throughout the year.

Website: https://burwellmuseum.org.uk/

