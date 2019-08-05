Gallery
Modified BMWs to vintage American trucks on display as Only Fools and Motors club descends on The Light Cinema on Hobbs and Shaw night
Dozens of modified cars descended on the Fens at the weekend to celebrate the opening night of the new Fast and Furious film at The Light Cinema.
Members of the Norfolk-based Only Fools and Motors car club had their rides on display in the car park from 2pm until 8.30pm outside the cinema on Saturday, August 3.
From vintage American GMC trucks to wrapped BMW saloon cars, there was something for every car fanatic at the automotive event celebrating the release of Hobbs and Shaw.
Gareth Kendal, co-founder of Only Fools and Motors, said: "This was the first time the club has done an event like this one and we wouldn't mind doing it again.
"The Light reached out to us and asked if I could get together 20 cars for the opening night, we had cars come from all over."
One driver had travelled from Essex to put his customised pride and joy on display at the premiere night on Cromwell Road near the Tesco supermarket.
Each driver was handed a complimentary ticket to watch the new movie courtesy of the cinema for showing off their cars.
Mr Kendal added: "We had plenty of cars on display and there was a lot of interest from everyone who attended."
Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. For showing times, visit: wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk