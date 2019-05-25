News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Things to do

Ballet Cymru to bring Shakespeare’s masterpiece Romeo & Juliet to life at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

person

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:50 PM May 25, 2019    Updated: 6:26 AM November 4, 2020
Ballet Cymru present an adaptation of Shakespeare’s masterpiece Romeo & Juliet at the King's Lynn Co

Ballet Cymru present an adaptation of Shakespeare’s masterpiece Romeo & Juliet at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Sunday June 2. - Credit: Archant

Critics’ Circle Award winning company Ballet Cymru present an adaptation of Shakespeare’s masterpiece Romeo & Juliet at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Sunday June 2.

Intense fighting, passionate duets and universal themes echo through dramatic and lyrical choreography. Exquisite costumes and extraordinary video projections create a world of danger and excitement where two young lovers are caught in an age old feud.

Tickets, £14 to £16.50, can be booked online via www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/whats-on/dance/romeo-and-juliet/ or by calling the box office on 01553 764864. The show starts at 5pm.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire

Campaigner sleeps rough to turn spotlight on homelessness

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Norwich Magistrates Court

Three men to appear in court for drugs offences

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

Mercedes latest car abandoned in Wash Road, Welney, flood

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Cambs Live | Live

Keep updated with flood news on this live rolling story

Ben Jolley And Harry Rutter

person
Comments powered by Disqus