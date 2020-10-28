Youngsters get in the groove for Halloween at Wisbech Tennis Club

Youngsters got involved with a range of fun activities at Wisbech Tennis Club this half-term to mark Halloween. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY Archant

Players and officials at Wisbech Tennis Club were able to get in the groove for Halloween this half-term with a range of fun activities.

Participants in three different age groups were able to take part in fun games, coaching and match play sessions during the morning.

Coach Gary Fitzjohn was on hand to provide guidance, assisted by Jacqui West.

Eleven players aged between eight and 10-years-old were in action on Tuesday, October 27 as they prepare for the big day this Saturday.

In September, another of the club’s youngest members showcased his collection of silverware after a successful season on the court.

Seth Briggs-Williams, also a student at Thomas Clarkson Academy, added the county under 16 boys singles title, alongside the county under 18s men’s singles trophy and county men’s doubles championships, in what has been a trophy-laden campaign.

For more information and to join, visit http://www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk/.

