Advanced search

Youngsters get in the groove for Halloween at Wisbech Tennis Club

PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 October 2020

Youngsters got involved with a range of fun activities at Wisbech Tennis Club this half-term to mark Halloween. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY

Youngsters got involved with a range of fun activities at Wisbech Tennis Club this half-term to mark Halloween. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY

Archant

Players and officials at Wisbech Tennis Club were able to get in the groove for Halloween this half-term with a range of fun activities.

Youngsters got involved with a range of fun activities at Wisbech Tennis Club this half-term to mark Halloween. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAYYoungsters got involved with a range of fun activities at Wisbech Tennis Club this half-term to mark Halloween. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY

Participants in three different age groups were able to take part in fun games, coaching and match play sessions during the morning.

Coach Gary Fitzjohn was on hand to provide guidance, assisted by Jacqui West.

Eleven players aged between eight and 10-years-old were in action on Tuesday, October 27 as they prepare for the big day this Saturday.

In September, another of the club’s youngest members showcased his collection of silverware after a successful season on the court.

Youngsters got involved with a range of fun activities at Wisbech Tennis Club this half-term to mark Halloween. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAYYoungsters got involved with a range of fun activities at Wisbech Tennis Club this half-term to mark Halloween. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY

Seth Briggs-Williams, also a student at Thomas Clarkson Academy, added the county under 16 boys singles title, alongside the county under 18s men’s singles trophy and county men’s doubles championships, in what has been a trophy-laden campaign.

For more information and to join, visit http://www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk/.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Youngsters get in the groove for Halloween at Wisbech Tennis Club

Youngsters got involved with a range of fun activities at Wisbech Tennis Club this half-term to mark Halloween. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY

Street market seeking perfect location in Cambs

Can you help identify the perfect location for Junkyard Market? Images by Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Travel agent joins town’s Christmas toy appeal to help put smiles on children’s faces

Independent Fenland travel agent Holiday With Us, which has branches in March and Wisbech, is appealing for donations to aid the annual Wisbech Toy Appeal.

Norfolk secondary school student tests positive for coronavirus

Handover of the former school building in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian Burt.

Hare coursers who told officers they were searching for a lost dog appear in court

These suspected hare coursers were stopped by police in November 2019 and told officers they were looking for a lost dog. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops