Wisbech Wizards continued their push for the title at the Wisbech Table Tennis League's latest meeting.

Wisbech Wizards continued their push for the title at the Wisbech Table Tennis League's latest meeting.

The team of Brett Heppenstall, Dale Parnell and Alan Ashberry were too strong in their whitewash victory over a Batmen side of Mark Littlechild, Vaughan Parker and Bob Littlechild. Whatever the Batmen tried, it was futile in avoiding the whitewash.

A Stingers team of Craig Pack, Chris Gay and Paul Reed were against a Scorpions side of Steve Barrett, Chris Ely and Jeff Chung.

Pack had little trouble with gaining his maximum and after a five ender of Gay against Chung, Gay winning 11-4 he got his maximum.

The only point for Scorpions came from a five ender by Barrett beating Reed 11-4, 13-15, 8-11, 11-6, 15-13.

Pack and Gay finished off the match with a doubles win in four against Barrett and Ely.

Pegg Scaffolding's line-up of Martin Skipper, Jack Mason and Peter Pegg were against a Kiddles outfit of Chad Bassett, Derek Kiddle and Sam Kiddle.

There were four five enders in the contest, the first won by Derek Kiddle against Mason 11-5, 5-11, 12-10, 7-11 17-15, which was considered to be the game of the match.

The second five end win was Bassett against Pegg 11-8. The Scaffolders' only two points came from wins by Mason against Sam Kiddle in three and Pegg against Sam in five, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8.

The Wisbech Spartans team of Keith Phillips, David Hughes and Graham Sheppard were against a Wanderers side of John Palmer, Steve Kent and guest player Kevin Buck who returned from injury.

Phillips had no problems with his maximum, with points for the Wanderers coming from Palmer after beating Hughes in three and Sheppard in four, 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 17-15.

Although any wins by Buck would not have counted, he did not win any but tried his best. Phillips and Hughes finished off the match with the doubles win over Palmer and Kent in three.

For the match between Trojans and Eagles, no score card was received.

However, we are aware that Trojans' Wayne Mason, John Blyth and Mike Crowson beat the Eagles side of Richard Mussett, Mark Pearman and Jim Bell 9-1, Mussett winning the point for Eagles against Blyth to avoid the whitewash.

Stingers (9) C Pack 3.5, C Gay 3.5, P Reed 2 v Scorpions (1) S Barrett 1, C Ely 0, J Chung 0. Batmen (0) M Littlechild 0, V Parker 0, B Littlechild 0 v Wisbech Wizards (10) B Heppenstall 3, D Parnell 3.5, A Ashberry 3.5. Pegg Scaffolding (2) M Skipper 0, J Mason 1, P Pegg 1 v The Kiddles (8) C Bassett 3, D Kiddle 3.5, S Kiddle 1.5. Wisbech Spartans (7) K Phillips 2.5, D Hughes 0.5, G Sheppard 1 awarded 3 v Wanderers (3) J Palmer 2, S Kent 1, Guest K Buck 0.