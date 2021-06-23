Gallery

Published: 4:29 PM June 23, 2021

Wisbech Town proved too strong for Fenland neighbours March Town on derby day in the Cambs League. - Credit: Adrian Morton

Wisbech Town reigned triumphant in the first Fenland derby of the season, courtesy of a strong batting display.

James Williams’ side elected to bat at March Town on Saturday, which proved to be a wise decision with the experienced Gary Freear clocking up 64 off 95 balls.

Wisbech, who posted 269-6, then forced a March collapse from 31-4 to 89-8 to win by 159 runs at The Avenue in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

It was not such good fortune for Wisbech 2nds, who lost by 11 runs to Biggleswade in Whitings & Partners Division Three.

Despite the visitors struggling at 87-6, they clawed their way to a respectable 173 all out before skittling Wisbech for 162.

Wisbech’s third team were beaten by seven wickets by Bottisham-Lode in Division One North, while the Sunday 3rds conceded their Ernie Wool Cup game with Sutton.

March 2nds, meanwhile, made it five wins in a row in CCA Senior League Division One with a 57-run victory over Abington.

March, who recovered from 94-5 to score 152 in the first innings, ensured they would defend that total partly thanks to James Harradine’s 5-11.

Charles Pooley’s 3-4 helped March 3rds beat Wisbech 4ths by eight wickets in a low-scoring affair in Division Four North.

Pooley’s prowess with the ball reduced Wisbech to just 29, before taking just over five overs to score the winning runs.

Chatteris 2nds maintained their momentum in Division Three North as Harry Matthews’ 143 inspired them to victory over Needingworth 2nds.

But it was Sunday cup heartbreak for the 1sts, who lost by eight wickets to Fulbourn Institute in the second round of the T20 Walker Cup.

That was compounded with a seven-wicket defeat for the 2nds at Wimblington in the Fenland Trophy.

On Saturday, Wisbech host Foxton, the 2nds are at Eaton Socon 2nds, the 3rds travel to Cambridge St Giles while the 4ths host March Town 3rds.

March look to recover from derby defeat at home to Cambridge 2nds as the 2nds go to Chatteris.

It’s another derby to look forward to for Chatteris, whose second side visit bottom-placed Wimblington.

Sunday sees March at home to Uffington in Division One of the Rutland League, Wisbech are not in action while Chatteris’ Fenland XI welcome Barford to Fullers Cricket Ground in a friendly.

