RUGBY: Wisbech Wildcats run to bonus point victory after convincing display at St Neots

The Wisbech Wildcats team who beat St Neots 2nds. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL Archant

Wisbech Wildcats produced a convincing display away at St Neots 2nds to gain a valuable second away victory of the season in Division Two West of the Eastern Counties League on Saturday.

The Wisbech Wildcats try scorers. From left: Dan Di Meo, Owen Ketteringham, Adam Green and James Bostock. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL The Wisbech Wildcats try scorers. From left: Dan Di Meo, Owen Ketteringham, Adam Green and James Bostock. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL

The week before, Wisbech under 16s travelled to St Neots to claim a convincing cup win and this week, it fell on the Wildcats to do similar and they did not disappoint.

Wisbech started strongly with Stafford Proctor making some good inroads into the St Neots defence, and the first five minutes saw youngster Owen Ketteringham go over in the corner after some smart interplay via the veteran Sam Anderson.

St Neots hit back with two interception tries on the break putting them up at home.

This fall-off in defence led to the introduction of debutant Adam Green, putting together some aggressive breaks and ferocious tackles that helped Wisbech back on the front foot, which eventually led to a James Bostock try after an unsavoury incident from both sides which resulted in Wisbech going into the break trailing St Neots 14-10.

The Wisbech under 10s team. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL The Wisbech under 10s team. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL

Wisbech had to chase the game in the second half and strong runs by Wisbech Round Table man of the match Will Boreham alongside some tight defence from Ari Bagdouhayn and James Cox put Wisbech in the ascendancy.

This pressure led to a try by Adam Green on his first appearance in a red shirt.

A further breakaway try by Dan Di Meo after some sharp interplay between the returning veteran Dave Brodie, Nigel Colman and Paul 'slippery' Lee lead to Wisbech securing their 14-22 bonus point victory on the road.

Shaun Hawthorne also produced a notable performance with a trademark rip in midfield which turned out a pivotal moment in the second half.

Wisbech under 10s in action at Boston. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL Wisbech under 10s in action at Boston. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL

Wisbech Wildcats hope to build on their performance when they travel to league leaders Mildenhall Red Lodge tomorrow, 3pm.

*On Sunday (March 8), Wisbech's under 7s, 9s, 10s, 11s and 12s travelled to Boston following the poor weather.

Wisbech under 12s were chomping at the bit due to recent cancellations over the last few weeks.

Wisbech under 10s in action at Boston. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL Wisbech under 10s in action at Boston. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL

Due to the wind, the kick offs were kept low by Archie and Wisbech attacked quickly as a unit turning over the ball several times in the process.

Wisbech scored numerous tries in the first half by quick attacking play and breaking through the Boston defensive lines at speed.

Wisbech's Sandris deserves a special mention after scoring on three separate occasions from solo runs from the halfway line.

From the start, Ryan gave his opposite number no time on the ball and on most scrums, he managed to tackle him before he got the ball away, which led to Wisbech enjoying a lot of turnover ball from their scrums.

Wisbech under 10s in action at Boston. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL Wisbech under 10s in action at Boston. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL

The second half was more open but from hard rucking in the centre and quick passing out to the wings, Wisbech continued to score some good tries.

Both Billy and Ethan scored good tries off the wings and Louie scored through the middle, as Ryan scored from halfway after running through directly from one of our kick offs.

Sandris scored another great solo try after chasing down his own Grubber kick, but Wisbech's lack of concentration allowed the hosts Boston to score three of their own tries.

Wisbech finished strong with Ethan running in another couple of tries late on to seal a comfortable win.

Wisbech under 10s in action at Boston. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL Wisbech under 10s in action at Boston. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL

Coach Marcus Hall said: "It was the best team performance I have seen for a long time.

"I would also like to say a big thank you to our parents continued support and we are looking forward to Ely next week."

After a couple of weeks off and the sun shining, Wisbech under 11s were feeling confident.

In the first match, Wisbech had a strong start in which they scored two tries early on at the hands of Thomas and Archie, before Boston hit back.

The Wisbech under 11s team. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL The Wisbech under 11s team. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL

During the second half, Boston scored another try but Wisbech replied with one of their own from Joe from a skilful kick through.

The second match only consisted of one half due to tiring legs on both sides.

Boston played with increased tempo resulting in two tries. Wisbech responded with a great couple of tries scored by Enzo and Wyley.

Soon after, a fresh-legged refreshed Boston scored again. Malachy showing good support scored a try for Wisbech, but this was unfortunately disallowed due to a knock-on.

The Wisbech under 7s team at Boston. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL The Wisbech under 7s team at Boston. Picture: LEONARD VEENENDAAL

Special mention to Jacob W for effective rucking and Malachy for great support play.

Wisbech under 10s came away from their hosts with two wins out of two, fielding 10 players for both games.

The first game was accompanied by high winds making passes difficult, but they stuck to what they know and what they had learnt from last week, coming up with short offloads after going into contact and using a blitz defence to come out the first match 3-0 winners.

The second game was more dominant with Wisbech now used to the pitch and calmed down from white line fever, were able to play with a level head to secure a strong 5-0 win.

There were a few fumbles with the ball due to the winds, but that didn't stop the under 10s from gaining ground and pressuring Boston, allowing them to gain victory in not ideal conditions.

With another win under their belts, the team are in high spirits and riding the confident wave of enjoying a winning streak as they look to continue this momentum in their next game against Ely.

Wisbech under 9s travelled with a 10-strong team to come away with another solid performance in dry but blustery conditions.

The first game started with Wisbech scoring straight from the off.

A second Wisbech try came from a turnover ball from strong defensive tackles, which forced Boston into spilling the ball and allowing their opponents to capitalise.

The game was well underway with both teams showing their abilities to run with ball in hand and both teams conceding tries.

As the game progressed, it was pleasing to see the team working together as hard at defending as they were at scoring.

The second game was similar to the first. Boston scored first after catching Wisbech napping, but this provoked an immediate response with Wisbech scoring the next three tries in another strong performance from a promising team.

Wisbech under 7s travelled for the return fixture against Boston looking forward to playing again after the recent storms. All players worked hard to make tags and the passing and running is improving game by game.

Director of rugby Leonard Veenendaal said: "Both our mini and junior sections continue to grow with most teams regularly welcoming new players.

"This is matched by a positive success rate on the pitch as reflected by the results over the last two weeks, but more importantly the enjoyment and togetherness both on and off the pitch by all teams across the club.

"In spite of our majority of matches being away from home, our Wildcats continue to go from strength to strength and I am hugely encouraged with the blend of veteran and young players, with several of them pushing for first team selection for those crucial three remaining home games."

