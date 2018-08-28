Advanced search

Rugby: Wisbech Wildcats maintain fine Friday night form

PUBLISHED: 13:30 24 January 2019

Wisbech Wildcats Ben, Mark and Tom Goude with Nigel Coleman

Wisbech Wildcats kept their unbeaten run going in the Friday night under the lights fixtures at Ely.

They took on Cambridgeshire Fire Service, who were supported wit Ely second team players, and were first onto the scoreboard after three minutes as Dan Di Meo ran in the first try.

This was quickly followed by Ben Goude running a superb hard line to score under the posts before Di Meo added his second on the half hour for a 15-0 lead.

Cambridgeshire Fire Service were by no means out of the game and responded with a try of their own after some good play to end a competitive first half.

The second half began with the same level of intensity as the first, but it was Wisbech Wildcats who struck the first blow as Nesvarbu Kas broke through a tackle to score.

Fire Service had a spell of pressure deep in Wisbech’s half, eventually scoring two good tries of their own.

Kas replied with the final points, with the match ending 29-15 in favour of the Wildcats who continue their unbeaten love affair with the Friday night fixtures.

Kerrie McMullen continued his come back from long-term injury to lead from the front with distinction, as Ben Goude took the Wisbech Round Table man of the match award for an impressive all round performance.

Director of rugby Leonard Veenendaal said: “These Friday night ‘under the light’ fixtures are a great opportunity to introduce some of our young players to adult rugby alongside some experienced and veteran players, as well as some valued game time for players returning from injury and players returning after a period away.

“It is great to welcome back Arturas Rudys and to see the development of the younger players is fantastic. A number of these players have put their hands up in training and on the pitch and I expect to see some of them rewarded with 1st XV selection, if not this weekend I have before the end of the season.

“We have a big game this weekend and I’m calling on all players to show their commitment and put in the hard work this week in training.”

Wisbech 1st XV, who lost 41-6 to Ely in October, have an opportunity to make amends when they host the return on Saturday (2pm).

