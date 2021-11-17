Isaac Tunikula (inset) was named Wisbech Round Table man of the match for Wisbech RUFC (pictured) in their win over Norwich Union. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Wisbech’s first league meeting with Norwich Union since 2003 ended in jubilation for the Men in Red thanks to a supreme display.

Centre James Napier crossed to open the scoring for Wisbech, before they extended their lead through Raimondas Vinksna and Harry Holmes on Saturday.

Norwich did reply, but Isaia Baro finished a well-worked move for the hosts to secure a bonus point.

Baro added to his tally after half-time while Isaac Tunikula, who scored twice, and Solomon Prestidge got on the scoresheet.

Holmes completed his own brace and as Norwich pressured, Sam Anderson landed the final points of the game to round off a 67-10 victory in the London 3 Eastern Counties League.

Isaac Tunikula was named the Wisbech Round Table man of the match for the hosts, who visit Ely this Saturday, 3pm.

Wisbech under 9s-10s squad travelled to Peterborough RFC and St Neots on November 14.

Both teams worked hard, showed team spirit and deserve praise for adapting to the artificial surface and touch rugby rules.