Wisbech Vets beat Boston to end season on winning note

Wisbech Vets ended their season on a high with a win at Boston on Saturday.

With the sun on their backs, they received the kick off and soon after James Patrick ran the length of the pitch to open the scoring.

Boston responded with a converted try to take a 7-5 lead but their joy was shortlived as, from an open passage of play, Patrick broke free and again ran the length of the pitch for his second try.

Steven Priest stepped up to convert and the Men in Red took control, with Ben Chapman making some storming runs only to be denied metres from the try line.

A quick penalty saw Skippy Parsons dive over to extend the lead to 17-7 and Ryan Tate rolled back the years to cross the white wash to score before half time.

Replacements Kerry Muffler and Marc Martin took to the field for the second half, with Martin playing a crucial role in some fast passages of play down the left wing and unlucky not to score.

Boston put sustained pressure on the Wisbech line only to be denied by Phil Cooper and Nigel Colman's outstanding defensive play.

Phil Martell was next to show his hand with a fantastic break releasing Josh Seale to score a try after a five-year absence.

Tom Martell gave a typically feisty performance but along with Dean Clarke was forced to leave the field with injury.

Tate finished off a great performance with his second try, which Priest converted to seal a 34-7 victory.

Special mention goes to James Griffin who put in a stellar performance for Wisbech with James Patrick named the Wisbech Round Table man of the match.

Captain Greg Brownlow said: “I'd like to thank the Wisbech players who dug out their boots, came together for what turned out to be a great game of rugby played in fantastic spirit and also a big thank you to Boston for the fantastic hospitality and making it a memorable day.

"After a great couple of games Wisbech Vets are looking forward to a few more social fixtures next season.”

Wisbech Vets: Ben Chapman, David Brodie, Dean Clarke, George Overland, Greg Brownlow, James Griffin, James Patrick, Josh Seale, Kerry Muffler, Marc Martin, Nigel Colman, Phil Martell, Phil Cooper, Ryan Tate, Skippy Parsons, Steve Priest, Tom Martell, Zach Lakey.