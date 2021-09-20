News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Penalty heartache proves costly for Fenmen

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:29 PM September 20, 2021    Updated: 2:34 PM September 20, 2021
Wisbech Town walking football team 2021

Wisbech Town's walking football team suffered penalty shootout heartache at the annual Louth walking football tournament. - Credit: Wisbech Town WFC

Wisbech Town’s walking footballers failed to cap their first league success with silverware after they suffered penalty shootout woes. 

Jonny Pearce’s team were knocked out in the last four at the annual Louth walking football tournament on September 19. 

After a 2-0 group stage win against Alford ‘A’, Wisbech were held to a goalless draw against Louth in a game where both goalkeepers shone. 

Darren McManus’ strike earned the Fenmen victory over Gainsborough, before Scott Sawers and Rich Mellor secured a 2-0 win over Charity Case ensured Wisbech finished as group winners. 

With a quarter-final triumph over Stamford, Wisbech faced an uphill struggle against Grimsby Ancient Mariners in the semi-final. 

Steve Wyness’ late equaliser hauled the Fenmen back into the cup tie two minutes from time. 

But after scoring their first two penalties in the shootout, Sawers, McManus and Ben Baylis missed there spot-kicks as Grimsby advanced. 

Wisbech then faced Louth ‘A’ in the plate final for the losing semi-finalists, losing out on penalties. 

“In the knockout stages, you know you have to step it up and the lads did that and played some of the best football I’ve seen them play this year,” Pearce said. 

“Unfortunately, that was followed up by one of the worst performances from us, we seemed rushed, panicked and had no intensity.   

“One thing I am taking from this is we need to practise penalties.” 

Wisbech Town: Wayne Beasant, Ben Baylis, Rich Mellor, Darren McManus, Steve Wyness, Scott Sawers, Jonny Pearce.    

