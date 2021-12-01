News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Yellows keep up league form while reds stumble for Wisbech

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:00 AM December 1, 2021
Wisbech Town Yellows kept form in the Peterborough Walking Football League

Wisbech Town Yellows kept up their good form in the latest round of Division Two fixtures in the Peterborough & District Walking Football League. - Credit: Wisbech Town WFC

Wisbech Town’s walking footballers suffered mixed fortunes as they returned to league action on Sunday. 

The club’s yellow team took hold of their first match, beating Glinton & Northborough 3-0 in Division Two of the Peterborough & District Walking Football League. 

Wayne Beasant’s strike from the halfway line gave Wisbech the lead, before Steve Collis and league debutant Paul Verbrugge struck. 

It was a much tighter affair in the team’s second game with Hampton. 

Verbrugge and Collis were both denied as the Fenmen went behind at half-time, but a goalkeeping error saw Beasant convert a penalty to earn a 1-1 draw. 

Reigning Division One champions Wisbech Reds were involved in two thrillers on a tough weekend of fixtures. 

Scott Sawers, Richard Mellor and Steve Wyness scored in the 3-3 draw with Boston United Yellow, before settling for a 4-4 deadlock with Norwich City B. 

Sawers scored a hat-trick before Ben Baylis notched in the second half to earn a point. 

Manager Jonny Pearce said: “There are still some areas we need to work on with the yellows, but I am pleased with their progress and the way they apply themselves.   

“For the reds, it’s gutting to lose a lead twice in the last minute but we are still unbeaten this season and played teams who will be up there at the end of the season.”   

Wisbech Town Yellows - Mark Ormrod, Wayne Beasant, Simon Gant, Steve Collis, Paul Verbrugge, Martin Beasant. 

Wisbech Town Reds - John Knight, Ben Baylis, Richard Mellor, Will Barrett, Scott Sawers, Steve Wyness. 

