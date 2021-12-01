Yellows keep up league form while reds stumble for Wisbech
- Credit: Wisbech Town WFC
Wisbech Town’s walking footballers suffered mixed fortunes as they returned to league action on Sunday.
The club’s yellow team took hold of their first match, beating Glinton & Northborough 3-0 in Division Two of the Peterborough & District Walking Football League.
Wayne Beasant’s strike from the halfway line gave Wisbech the lead, before Steve Collis and league debutant Paul Verbrugge struck.
It was a much tighter affair in the team’s second game with Hampton.
Verbrugge and Collis were both denied as the Fenmen went behind at half-time, but a goalkeeping error saw Beasant convert a penalty to earn a 1-1 draw.
Reigning Division One champions Wisbech Reds were involved in two thrillers on a tough weekend of fixtures.
Scott Sawers, Richard Mellor and Steve Wyness scored in the 3-3 draw with Boston United Yellow, before settling for a 4-4 deadlock with Norwich City B.
Sawers scored a hat-trick before Ben Baylis notched in the second half to earn a point.
Manager Jonny Pearce said: “There are still some areas we need to work on with the yellows, but I am pleased with their progress and the way they apply themselves.
“For the reds, it’s gutting to lose a lead twice in the last minute but we are still unbeaten this season and played teams who will be up there at the end of the season.”
Wisbech Town Yellows - Mark Ormrod, Wayne Beasant, Simon Gant, Steve Collis, Paul Verbrugge, Martin Beasant.
Wisbech Town Reds - John Knight, Ben Baylis, Richard Mellor, Will Barrett, Scott Sawers, Steve Wyness.