Wisbech Town Yellows kept up their good form in the latest round of Division Two fixtures in the Peterborough & District Walking Football League. - Credit: Wisbech Town WFC

Wisbech Town’s walking footballers suffered mixed fortunes as they returned to league action on Sunday.

The club’s yellow team took hold of their first match, beating Glinton & Northborough 3-0 in Division Two of the Peterborough & District Walking Football League.

Wayne Beasant’s strike from the halfway line gave Wisbech the lead, before Steve Collis and league debutant Paul Verbrugge struck.

It was a much tighter affair in the team’s second game with Hampton.

Verbrugge and Collis were both denied as the Fenmen went behind at half-time, but a goalkeeping error saw Beasant convert a penalty to earn a 1-1 draw.

Reigning Division One champions Wisbech Reds were involved in two thrillers on a tough weekend of fixtures.

Scott Sawers, Richard Mellor and Steve Wyness scored in the 3-3 draw with Boston United Yellow, before settling for a 4-4 deadlock with Norwich City B.

Sawers scored a hat-trick before Ben Baylis notched in the second half to earn a point.

Manager Jonny Pearce said: “There are still some areas we need to work on with the yellows, but I am pleased with their progress and the way they apply themselves.

“For the reds, it’s gutting to lose a lead twice in the last minute but we are still unbeaten this season and played teams who will be up there at the end of the season.”

Wisbech Town Yellows - Mark Ormrod, Wayne Beasant, Simon Gant, Steve Collis, Paul Verbrugge, Martin Beasant.

Wisbech Town Reds - John Knight, Ben Baylis, Richard Mellor, Will Barrett, Scott Sawers, Steve Wyness.