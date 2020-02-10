Advanced search

HOCKEY: Wait for first East Men's League goes on for Wisbech Town 1sts

PUBLISHED: 17:12 10 February 2020

Kim Speed

The wait for a first East Mens League win for Wisbech Town 1sts goes on. Picture: IAN CARTER

The wait for a first East Mens League win for Wisbech Town 1sts goes on. Picture: IAN CARTER

The wait for a first East Men's League win goes on for Wisbech 1sts.

Despite a positive display, they were beaten 2-1 at home to third-placed Crostyx in Division One, having taken a first-half lead through youngster Ryan Jackson.

A moment of controversy handed the visitors an equaliser, as celebrations convinced the umpire that the ball crossed the goal line.

The hosts were relentless in attack but were denied a draw after the opposition scored the winner three minutes from time.

In Division Four North West, Wisbech 2nds went down 4-2 at third-placed Peterborough 5ths.

After responding well to conceding inside five minutes, a lapse of concentration enabled the hosts to double their lead after the break.

Josh Porter gave Wisbech hope, but Peterborough hit back to make it 3-1. The hosts then added a fourth, before Joe Melton's strike from a short corner gave the Fenland side hope late on.

Olly Mitchell, Paul Mercer and Elliot Peck were on the scoresheet as Wisbech 3rds went to within one point of the Division Five North West summit with a 3-0 win over Kettering 3rds.

An onslaught of pressure paid off as Mitchell drilled into the bottom corner, before Mercer finished off a strong passage of play.

Peck sealed the result after slotting home from close after a fine individual run from Mercer.

Wisbech 4ths were held to a 2-2 draw with rock-bottom St Neots 4ths in Division Six North West (South).

Jonathan Garwell levelled for the visitors on the stroke of half-time, before Howard Atkins' strike was cancelled out by a late equaliser.

One Wisbech team reigned victorious in the East Women's League last Saturday.

The 1sts were held to a 3-3 deadlock with bottom-placed Colchester 1sts, having let a lead slip three times despite goals from Joanne Gomm, Amber Scott and Ellie Padmore.

It was derby success for the 2nds in Division Four North West (North) after winning 4-1 against March. Alana Pritchard struck Wisbech in front, before strikes from player of the match Sue Robinson and a brace from Emma Baker secured victory.

A determined performance from a young Wisbech 3rds side, including a debut for Hetty Hoyles, was not enough as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at St Neots 4ths in Division Five North West.

