HOCKEY: Wisbech Town 2nds the standout performers in East Men's League in mixed weekend

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech 2nds were the standout performers on a mixed weekend for the club.

Having suffered an early two-goal deficit against rock-bottom Bourne Deeping 3rds, the hosts responded in styles thanks to goals from Joe Melton and Kieran Hallatt before half-time.

Jamie Hallatt then netted to hand Wisbech the lead after the break before man of the match Melton completed his brace.

Further strikes from Calvin Bishop, Joseph Else and Kieran Hallatt's second secured a comfortable victory in Division Four North West of the East Men's League.

In Division Five North West, Wisbech 3rds prevailed 4-0 over Bourne Deeping 4ths to move to within a point of top spot.

Brodie Ellis and Elliot Peck set the Fenland side on their way in a lacklustre first period, before stepping up a gear after the break.

Two more goals from Dom Garfoot and Olly Mitchell earned the team's 13th win of the campaign.

Meanwhile, a determined Wisbech 4ths fell to a 7-0 home defeat at the hands of Kettering 4ths in Division Six North West (South).

Despite good defensive play, the hosts found themselves five down and although Aiden Falcus saved a penalty for Wisbech, the visitors struck twice more in the second half.

Wisbech 1sts extended their unbeaten run in the East Women's League to three games after a 1-1 draw with Norwich Dragons 1sts.

The Fen ladies were in high spirits and took an early lead, but their Norfolk opponents drew level before the interval.

In Division Five North West (South), Wisbech 3rds slipped to a 3-0 reverse to Huntingdon 2nds, who strengthened their pack with first-team players having ignored pre-match objections not to use them.

A battling performance failed to prevent falling two goals behind at half-time, and in a closer fought second period, a firm strike confirmed the visitors' fate.

On Sunday (January 23), the club competed in a mixed tournament fixture with Luton, running out 4-2 winners thanks to braces from Daniel Martell and Georgie Dunn.

Martell gave Wisbech the lead from a short corner, before Dunn restored the advantage.

Further strikes from Dunn and Martell sandwiched a consolation from Luton to complete the win.

The club would like to thank Wisbech Grammar School for accommodating all home matches at the weekend.

