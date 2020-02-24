Advanced search

HOCKEY: Wisbech Town 2nds the standout performers in East Men's League in mixed weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:09 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 24 February 2020

Kim Speed

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Archant

Wisbech 2nds were the standout performers on a mixed weekend for the club.

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERWisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Having suffered an early two-goal deficit against rock-bottom Bourne Deeping 3rds, the hosts responded in styles thanks to goals from Joe Melton and Kieran Hallatt before half-time.

Jamie Hallatt then netted to hand Wisbech the lead after the break before man of the match Melton completed his brace.

Further strikes from Calvin Bishop, Joseph Else and Kieran Hallatt's second secured a comfortable victory in Division Four North West of the East Men's League.

In Division Five North West, Wisbech 3rds prevailed 4-0 over Bourne Deeping 4ths to move to within a point of top spot.

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERWisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Brodie Ellis and Elliot Peck set the Fenland side on their way in a lacklustre first period, before stepping up a gear after the break.

Two more goals from Dom Garfoot and Olly Mitchell earned the team's 13th win of the campaign.

Meanwhile, a determined Wisbech 4ths fell to a 7-0 home defeat at the hands of Kettering 4ths in Division Six North West (South).

Despite good defensive play, the hosts found themselves five down and although Aiden Falcus saved a penalty for Wisbech, the visitors struck twice more in the second half.

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERWisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech 1sts extended their unbeaten run in the East Women's League to three games after a 1-1 draw with Norwich Dragons 1sts.

The Fen ladies were in high spirits and took an early lead, but their Norfolk opponents drew level before the interval.

In Division Five North West (South), Wisbech 3rds slipped to a 3-0 reverse to Huntingdon 2nds, who strengthened their pack with first-team players having ignored pre-match objections not to use them.

A battling performance failed to prevent falling two goals behind at half-time, and in a closer fought second period, a firm strike confirmed the visitors' fate.

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERWisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

On Sunday (January 23), the club competed in a mixed tournament fixture with Luton, running out 4-2 winners thanks to braces from Daniel Martell and Georgie Dunn.

Martell gave Wisbech the lead from a short corner, before Dunn restored the advantage.

Further strikes from Dunn and Martell sandwiched a consolation from Luton to complete the win.

The club would like to thank Wisbech Grammar School for accommodating all home matches at the weekend.

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERWisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERWisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERWisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERWisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERWisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERWisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERWisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERWisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERWisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTERWisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Delays expected on A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket after crash near Wisbech

Crash scene on the A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket near Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Three investigated for drugs offences after stop searches in Wisbech

Three people are being investigated for drugs offences in Wisbech including possession with intent to supply. Picture: POLICING FENDLAND

Meet the tongue-in-cheek man from March who wants to raise £1,000 ‘with no real point other than to be cheeky’.....and to enjoy a few good nights out

The GoFundMe appeal page that has so far not raised a single penny for March man Joe Watson.

Premier Inn, Brewers Fayre, Burger King, Subway and Greggs - could these be on the menu for 9 acre Wisbech site sold off £2.75m asking price?

Wisbech Gateway: Map of the proposed development on the 9 acre site at Wisbech that will include a hotel, restaurant and other food outlets. Ketan Patel, development manager at Godwin Developments with John Maxey who acted for the vendors. Picture; MAXEY GROUNDS /GODWIN

Four men arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech. Picture: PIXABAY/For Illustrative Purposes

Most Read

Delays expected on A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket after crash near Wisbech

Crash scene on the A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket near Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Three investigated for drugs offences after stop searches in Wisbech

Three people are being investigated for drugs offences in Wisbech including possession with intent to supply. Picture: POLICING FENDLAND

Meet the tongue-in-cheek man from March who wants to raise £1,000 ‘with no real point other than to be cheeky’.....and to enjoy a few good nights out

The GoFundMe appeal page that has so far not raised a single penny for March man Joe Watson.

Premier Inn, Brewers Fayre, Burger King, Subway and Greggs - could these be on the menu for 9 acre Wisbech site sold off £2.75m asking price?

Wisbech Gateway: Map of the proposed development on the 9 acre site at Wisbech that will include a hotel, restaurant and other food outlets. Ketan Patel, development manager at Godwin Developments with John Maxey who acted for the vendors. Picture; MAXEY GROUNDS /GODWIN

Four men arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech. Picture: PIXABAY/For Illustrative Purposes

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

TABLE TENNIS: Wizards continue title push in Wisbech Table Tennis League meeting

Sam and Derek Kiddle featured alongside Chad Bassett in their victory over Pegg Scaffolding in the Wisbech Table Tennis League. Picture: PETER MUNCH

Fenland Council flushed with success after auction of assets raises over £216,000 including £17,000 for a disused public convenience

A room which is situated between two businesses in Wisbech was sold for £1 by auctioneer Simon Arnes, from William H Brown. Picture: Archant/William H Brown

HOCKEY: Wisbech Town 2nds the standout performers in East Men’s League in mixed weekend

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Delays expected on A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket after crash near Wisbech

Crash scene on the A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket near Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Meet the tongue-in-cheek man from March who wants to raise £1,000 ‘with no real point other than to be cheeky’.....and to enjoy a few good nights out

The GoFundMe appeal page that has so far not raised a single penny for March man Joe Watson.
Drive 24