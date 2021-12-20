News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
First half capitulation fails to dampen confident Wisbech Town despite defeat

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:08 PM December 20, 2021
Bedworth United vs Wisbech Town Northern Premier League Division One Midlands

Dylan Edge (left) scored for Wisbech in their 3-1 defeat at Coleshill Town. - Credit: Erin Larham

Brett Whaley was left feeling frustrated after a first-half spell proved pivotal in Wisbech Town’s fortunes against top five opponents. 

Whaley’s men conceded three times before half-time in their 3-1 defeat at Coleshill Town on Saturday. 

Coleshill, fifth in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands, were unable to keep a clean sheet thanks to Dylan Edge, but the damage to Wisbech’s chances of a point was already done. 

“We came away quite frustrated because we had another bad 25-minute spell and in that spell, we conceded three goals and we can’t keep doing that,” said Whaley. 

“We went into the game confident from the Corby win, but when something goes against us, we’ve got to maintain that level of belief that we can still get something out the game.” 

The Fenmen saw penalty claims dismissed after conceding a spot-kick themselves. 

But despite the loss, Whaley was pleased with the belief he saw in his team after going behind. 

“Our second half performance was good,” he said. 

“I thought we matched them second half, got the goal which we deserved and I think that shows our confidence wasn’t so bad. 

“Sometimes, you get drawn into focusing on games against those in and around you, but we’ve got to start realising that every game, there is three points available.” 

Forward Theo Lukyamuzi, from Peterborough United, impressed for Wisbech.

Joe Gascoigne also shone in what was his first appearance since joining on loan from King’s Lynn Town. 

The duo could be in line for Wisbech’s derby with Soham Town Rangers at Fountain Fresh Park on December 27, 3pm, where a win could move the Fenmen out of the bottom three. 

“It will be two sides whose confidence is not at its peak, but I feel we need to take advantage at home and use the supporters to get behind us,” Whaley added. 

“I think it’s a game we should believe we can win and go in to try and do it again.” 

*Wisbech St Mary and FC Parson Drove, both not in action last weekend, are due to face each other at the Nissan Direct Leasing Stadium in Eastern Counties League First Division North on December 27, 11am. 

Non-League Football
Wisbech News
Wisbech St Mary News

