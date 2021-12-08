Wisbech Town boss Brett Whaley has called on his players to be "more adventurous" ahead of their next match with Corby Town. - Credit: Peter Tyers

A braver Wisbech Town is required if they are to end a miserable seven-game winless run sooner rather than later, according to their boss.

The Fenmen were thrashed 5-1 at Northern Premier League Division One Midlands leaders Ilkeston Town on Saturday, Dylan Edge scoring Wisbech’s goal.

That defeat extended their winless streak in all competitions to seven games, and no league victory since September.

“The reality is those sides at the top are quite a way ahead and the scoreline was probably a fair reflection of the game,” Wisbech manager Brett Whaley said.

“Our game plan was to stop them and we never really got into the game in trying to hurt them.”

Wisbech’s last win was at Bury Town in an FA Trophy tie on October 9, and have not lost to a team currently in the bottom half since September 28.

But it’s against the top half sides that have caused damage to Whaley’s men, who are again in need of a confidence boost.

“We’ve started to look stronger because we’ve been more settled and we felt we were moving in the right direction,” said Whaley.

“Although we’ve become more settled, it’s a concern and we need a result sooner rather than later.”

This weekend could be a pivotal turning point for Wisbech when they host an out-of-form Corby Town at Fountain Fresh Park on Saturday, 3pm.

The Steelmen are winless in their last four league games as they have seen their play-off push falter in recent weeks.

Wisbech, who have seen Ben Richards and Wilson Chingoka leave the club, have been bolstered by the arrival of forwards Sam Bennett and Brody Warren, whom Whaley is impressed by.

“Getting Sam and Brody in means we’ve got a few more options further forward and we’ll need these,” he added.

“We know we need to be more adventurous and try to win games, which leaves you more open defensively.

“We need to ask Corby questions because they’re under-achieving at the minute and we need to take advantage of that.”

*Wisbech St Mary lost 5-0 at Whittlesey Athletic in Eastern Counties First Division North last Saturday.

That was before their 6-1 defeat to Newmarket Town in the first round of the Cambs Invitation Cup on Tuesday.

Saints visit Needham Market Reserves in the league while FC Parson Drove, without a game last weekend, go to Huntingdon Town on Saturday, both 3pm.