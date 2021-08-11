Gallery

Published: 3:53 PM August 11, 2021

Wisbech Town assistant manager Chris Lenton is confident the team can start the 2021-22 season brightly after an unbeaten pre-season. - Credit: YouTube/Wisbech Town FC TV

Wisbech Town FC are oozing confidence ahead of the new season as they kept their unbeaten friendly campaign intact.

A 2-2 draw at step four Biggleswade on Saturday meant the Fenmen remained undefeated during their pre-season schedule ahead of the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands season.

Wisbech were a goal down at half-time, but strikes from Eoin McQuaid and Avelino Vieira propelled the visitors into a second half lead before being pegged back late on.

“I thought it was a pretty even game,” Chris Lenton, assistant manager, told Wisbech Town TV.

FC Parson Drove in action against Wisbech St Mary in a Fenland derby, which Drove won 2-0. - Credit: Ian Carter

“I thought after the second half performance, we probably shaved it and could have nicked a third.

“We started poorly, probably the worst we’ve played in a first half in pre-season; I think we lost a bit of shape and, to be fair, Biggleswade were bright.”

It was not in defence that Wisbech were impressive throughout their pre-season programme, but in attack, too.

They managed to score in each of their seven fixtures, including against step three opposition, while it has also been a chance to experiment with different players and tactics.

“When we got in at half-time (at Biggleswade), we spoke about how we could improve and we look to get higher up the pitch,” Lenton said.

“Sam Murphy and other midfielders got involved, we kept possession well and with Avi Vieira coming on, it made a big difference.

“I’m satisfied with a 2-2 draw, disappointed we didn’t win but it’s been a good pre-season to go undefeated so I’m happy to go into the weekend confident to get three points.”

Wisbech welcome Coleshill Town, who beat the Fenmen in an FA Trophy tie in October last year, to the Elgoods Fenland Stadium on Saturday, 3pm.

*Nearby FC Parson Drove got off the mark in their new league with a 2-0 win over neighbours Wisbech St Mary on Tuesday night.

FT: @FC_ParsonDrove 2-0 @WisbechStMaryFC: It’s Drove who power through in the end, amid the threat that #saints possessed. The visitors looked to have tired midway through the second half, and #Drove pounced on their chance. First league win on the board for the hosts. — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) August 10, 2021

FC Parson Drove in action against Wisbech St Mary in a Fenland derby, which Drove won 2-0. - Credit: Ian Carter

Second half strikes from Ted Haime and Jermaine Watson secured Drove’s first points in the Eastern Counties League First Division North.

March Town are searching for their first victory of the season after a 4-2 defeat to Bugbrooke St Michaels in an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie.

A healthy crowd was in attendance to see FC Parson Drove take on Wisbech St Mary. - Credit: Ian Carter

The Hares travel to Norwich United in the Eastern Counties Premier Division on Saturday.

Parson Drove joint-managers Gary Haime and Robbie Harris in the dugout. - Credit: Ian Carter

Both sets of managers issue instructions in the game between FC Parson Drove and Wisbech St Mary. - Credit: Ian Carter

