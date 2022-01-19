Wisbech Town joint-boss Mark Warren, father of Brody (pictured, red), believes the Fenmen are not far away from turning their fortunes around despite a second defeat in charge. - Credit: Erin Larham

Wisbech Town’s new management duo say the team is not far from a turn in fortunes despite their survival battle was knocked.

The Fenmen were beaten 2-0 by Northern Premier League Division One Midlands play-off chasers Carlton Town last Saturday.

That defeat was the second successive reverse for Arran Duke and Mark Warren, who were appointed joint-managers last weekend, after losing to Halesowen Town on January 8.

“Obviously, again, it's disappointing to come away with nothing from today's game,” Duke told the Wisbech Town FC website.

“We have work to do there is no shying away from that fact some individuals didn't quite hit there levels today but I felt Layton Maddison, again, was outstanding.

“We have to keep fighting and I think the players will do that we will dust ourselves off look at few areas we need improvement and going again next week.”

Wisbech were one goal down at half-time before conceding another on 72 minutes in Nottinghamshire.

Warren believes the team started poorly, but were unfortunate to fall behind at the break.

“I thought the first half we played well after a sloppy start, and was unlucky to come in at 1-0 down,” he told the club website.

“It was a really poor goal to give away as we didn't get tight enough to their centre forward.

“In the second half the boys started well.

“We should have had a couple of goals chances from Drapes (Danny Draper) and Layton which would have changed the whole dynamic at 1-1.”

Wisbech’s efforts were applauded by Warren, who leads his team into the league clash with Bedworth United at Fountain Fresh Park on Saturday, 3pm, four points adrift of safety.

“You couldn't fault their efforts, but it wasn't quite good enough,” Warren added.

“We are not far away from turning things around, while adding a couple of additions.

“Me and Dukes have had one training session and two games against two promotion chasing teams, so we just need to stay focused, and results will come our way.”

*Wisbech St Mary are still searching for their first win under Paul Hunt after a 2-1 loss at Leiston Reserves in Eastern Counties League First Division North.

Karl Tansley scored for Hunt’s men.

Saints welcome Debenham LC to the Nissan Direct Leasing Stadium this Saturday, 3pm.