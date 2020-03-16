HOCKEY: Wisbech Town 1sts produce spirited display, as promotion-winning ladies 2nds run riot

Action from Wisbech 1sts vs Cambridge University 2nds in Division One North of the East Women�s League, where Cambridge won 3-2. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech 1sts produced a spirited display in the East Men’s League in a battle of the two relegated sides from Division One.

The local side travelled to West Herts 2nds on Saturday in search of their first win of the season.

Jason Mallett's reverse strike gave Wisbech a deserved lead, before restoring their advantage through Danny Haynes after the hosts hit back.

Jonathon Shippey made it 3-1 on the stroke of half-time, but three goals in the last 15 minutes sealed a home comeback, leaving the visitors empty-handed.

Wisbech 4ths were beaten 3-0 by St Ives 4ths in an end-to-end contest in Division Six North West (South).

A strong defence kept the hosts at bay, before the Huntingdonshire outfit scored twice before the break, including an unstoppable strike into the top corner.

Brandon Ruff and Jonathan Garwell came close to netting for Wisbech, but it was St Ives who earned victory with a scrappy third goal.

In the East Women's League, Wisbech 2nds reacted to winning promotion from Division Four North West (North) with a terrific 9-1 win over Spilsby 1sts.

The Fenland team looked sharp despite having a short break due to cancellation last time out, scoring five goals in the first half.

Player of the match Emma Baker netted four times, with Oliwia Bolka's brace, Lou Sandall, Lucy Prior and Alana Pritchard doing the damage.

Wisbech 3rds completed their home campaign in Division Five North West (South) with a 1-1 draw to Huntingdon 2nds.

Nicola Greville fired Wisbech ahead from a short corner, but having enjoyed numerous attacking plays, they were unable to strengthen their lead.

Against the run of play, a 10-strong Huntingdon team levelled from a penalty corner, despite the best efforts of junior goalkeeper Jess Barker.

Wisbech's under 10s team competed in a tournament hosted by Ely City Hockey Club on Sunday (March 15), recording two wins against Ely followed by a win and a loss to Cambridge Nomads.

Conor Greville topped the goalscoring charts for Wisbech, followed by Thomas Overland.

The defence of Jasmine Carter, Jasmine McClagish and Morgan Layton were in outstanding form, with Lilyanna Drew also impressing up front on her debut.

The club would like to thank Nicola Greville and all the parents for their continued support.

