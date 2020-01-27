HOCKEY: Wisbech Town unlucky in defeat despite a confident display

Wisbech Town produced a confident display despite suffering defeat at the hands of Cambridge City 3s. Pictures: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech Town were unlucky not to pick up a vital victory in Division One of the East Region Hockey League despite a confident display.

MEN'S 1s 1-2 CAMBRIDGE CITY 3s

Wisbech went into this game with a depleted squad following back-to-back draws and started the game brightly, but couldn't take their chances early on.

Tom Jupp got the breakthrough for Wisbech thanks to a well-worked short corner, but City struck back almost immediately.

Despite a scrappy second-half that ebbed and flowed, umpires struggled to maintain discipline, but Wisbech continued to look for the winner.

It unfortunately came at the other end from a penalty stroke and although Wisbech pressed for the equaliser, it just wouldn't come.

Wisbech travel to Cambridge South next week.

MENS 3s 5-3 SPALDING 4s

Wisbech took the axe to Spalding in a hard-fought match and with a much-changed side, they opened strongly from the outset.

Elliott Peck was clinical from the top of the D after two short corners.

Spalding created space on the break as Wisbech pressed high to capitalise on the lead, resulting in a penalty flick that was put away.

The second half was a more open affair, Spalding drawing level from well-worked play, but Wisbech held firm and finally brought down the axe...hard!

Another short corner from Peck and a superb half-volley from Mike Lawrence saw Wisbech open the gap. Spalding got one back from broken play, before a crisp hold up from Lee Peck released Elliott Peck for his fourth of the game to retain top spot.

Man of the Match: Elliott Peck️

MENS 4s 0-5 ST NEOTS 3s

A much-changed fourths side played a tremendous first-half and kept an experienced St Neots team at bay.

High pressure ultimately led to a goal for St Neots late in the first half, but Wisbech were still in the game at half-time.

A slight change of tactics in the second-half pushed Dom Stannard further forward to try and score an equaliser.

However, this left too much space in midfield and the visitors scored four more despite excellent defence work from Fin Murdoch and Will Jupp.

There were also several excellent saves from Aidan Falcus to keep the score down.

Wisbech then rallied and were unlucky not to get a consolation goal right at the end, where everybody put in a shift.

Man of the Match: Fin Murdoch

LADIES 1s 0-8 CAMBRIDGE CITY 3s

A Wisbech team missing eight regular players travelled to second-placed Cambridge City, a team very much in form.

Wisbech were up against it from the start, with City playing an effective passing game whilst utilising their superior experience.

Goals came at regular intervals throughout the first-half with Wisbech trailing 4-0 at half-time.

The ladies showed immeasurable tenacity and determination to fight for every ball, Amber Scott playing on the left wing making many trademark runs, beating players with great ball skill and tempered aggression.

The midfield of Ellie Padmore, Lou Sandall, Beth Holmes and Lucy Prior worked tirelessly to cut off the City midfield and were ably supported by the forward players, Jane Peggs rolling back the years to put in a defensive shift.

The second half started and finished the same as the first with four goals against, despite these being against the run of play.

The back three of Ali Mason, Lorraine Parker and impressive debutant Izzy Gowler worked incredibly hard and kept the City forwards under pressure.

Issy Oldershaw-Ellis performed minor miracles in a sweeper role, breaking up attacks and carrying the ball out of defence with increasing confidence. Debutant Oliwia Bolka won a deserved short corner that saw Oldershaw-Ellis's thunderous effort deflected around the post at the death.

Wisbech can be immensely proud of their efforts under extraordinary circumstances and the future of the club can only be bright with many young ladies showing skill, determination and teamwork to match a much stronger City team.

Player of the Match: Issy Oldershaw-Ellis.

LADIES 2s 7-0 BOURNE DEEPING 3s

Wisbech travelled to March for their home game with only 11 players due to a lack of availability for the first team requiring players to move up.

Amelia Garfoot and Alana Pritchard made their debut for the seconds and didn't look out of place with good work rate throughout the game.

Wisbech put the pressure on the opposition with some good runs down the right by both Emma Baker and Alana Pritchard.

Many short corners were awarded for Wisbech, as they lead 4-0 at half-time.

Bourne came into the second half putting pressure on Wisbech, but Emily Thomas kept a clean sheet maintaining good control of the D. Wisbech's goals came from Sam Pritchard 3, Emma Baker 2, Lou Walker 1 and Pritchard added 1 in an impressive win.

Player of the Match: Alana Pritchard.

LADIES 3s 0-6 NEWMARKET 3s

The defence was kept busy in a clash with Newmarket. Wisbech were 2-0 down at half time, but Newmarket applied the pressure in the second-half.

While goalkeeper Helen Pentelow kept the score down, a barrage of short corners for the home side resulted in most of their goals.

The team battled valiantly, with the younger players improving each week. Nicky "Grev" Greville worked tirelessly in midfield, supporting both the attack and defence.

Next week, Wisbech host league leaders Cambridge South 4s.

Player of the Match: Nic Greville.

