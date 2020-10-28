Ladies lead way as Wisbech Town enjoy plenty of wins in a very successsful afternoon

Wisbech Town ladies have now won all five of their East Hockey League games. Picture: WISBECH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB Archant

There was almost a clean sweep of victories for Wisbech Town in the East Hockey League – with five of their seven teams get the win.

All three ladies’ teams were successful, led by the firsts beating Pelican 2-0 in Division Two North West.

It was a fifth straight win for the side and keeps them top of the pile, three points ahead of Bourne Deeping and Cambridge City.

The game settled into a rhythm of attacking from visitors and multiple short corners, which for the most part the excellent Pelicans goalkeeper kept out.

She had almost stopped the first goal, getting a hand to Laura Overland’s hard slap-shot from inside the D but not enough to stop it crawling in.

She had no chance with the second though, Katie Dunn lifting the ball over her from a short corner but Wisbech had to wait until the very last moments of the game to have that two-goal buffer.

Both the seconds and thirds won 2-1.

The seconds beat Cambridge South with goals from Izzy Gowler, her first of the season, and Lucy Prior after a great run down the right from Harriet Bateman.

Goalkeeper Helen Pentelow was the star player with her absence from the third team handing a debut to Lexi Kibenecz.

And it was a winning start as goals from Amelia Mitchell and Andrea Eggleton helped Wisbech beat St Neots, Nicola Grenville the player of the match.

The men’s first team meanwhile won 3-2 against Cambridge University in Division Two North to move third, one point behind Cambridge Nomads.

Danny Haynes and Dom Stannard both scored as the first half finished 2-2 with the winner coming courtesy of a fantastic drag flick from Tom Jupp.

Ryan Jackson was named the man of the match for Wisbech.

The seconds beat Bourne Deeping 2-1 to move third in Division Four North West and stay unbeaten after five games.

Jonathan Shippey’s second-half penalty flick gave them the win at fortress Harecroft Road after player of the match Sam Markillie had put them ahead in the first period.

The two defeats came for the third and fourth teams.

The threes went down 8-1 to league leaders Cambridge South while the fourths were beaten 4-2 by Bourne Deeping, Jordan Bown and Lynton Mallet their scorers.