Published: 5:56 PM September 14, 2021

Wisbech Town's ladies' first-team are hoping for more progress as they look ahead to playing in a new division of the East League. - Credit: Wisbech Town Hockey Club

Wisbech Town’s ladies team signed off pre-season in perfect fashion ahead of the new East League hockey season

Jo Bland’s first-team earned a 4-2 win over Spalding, before four goals from Jo Gomm earned a 7-0 triumph at Pelicans HC in King’s Lynn.

The newly-promoted ladies begin their women’s Division One North campaign at Cambs South on Saturday.

There was also success for Wisbech ladies’ 2nds who ran out 4-1 winners against Pelicans; Sam Pritchard’s brace, Emma Baker and Lou Sandall all scoring.

They host Spalding 3rds this Saturday, 12pm.

In the men’s section, Wisbech 1sts, promoted to Division One North following the league restructuring, were victorious last weekend.

Jamie Hallatt scored twice and claimed an assist in Wisbech’s 5-3 win versus Long Sutton at Harecroft Road.

New captain Charlie Baxter will open the curtain on the 2021-22 season at UEA on Saturday.

Wisbech 2nds earned a confidence boost of their own with a resounding 12-1 win over Ely ahead of their Division Three North West opener against Cambs South 3rds on September 18, 1.45pm.

The thirds tasted derby glory as goals from Jason Thomas and Bradley Burton gave Wisbech a 2-1 win over March Town.

Wisbech open their league against at Bourne-Deeping this weekend.

In an intra-club game, the ladies’ 3rds and men’s 4ths played against each other as a chance to field new players ahead of the season.

Wisbech men’s 4ths host St Neots on Saturday, 3.30pm.