HOCKEY: Wisbech Town endure mixed results for men's and women's sides

Wisbech Town Men's first-team in action against Bedford 2nds. Picture: Ian Carter Ian Carter

Wisbech Town Hockey Club tasted both victory and defeat across their men's and women's fixtures at the weekend.

MEN'S 1s 1-1 BEDFORD 2s

The men's first team produced a tenacious display to draw 1-1 with Bedford 2nds in blustery conditions.

Will Smithee was called into action early for Wisbech, but he could not stop the visitors taking a first-half lead after a deflected effort.

Man-of-the-match Ben Tarratt and Charlie Baxter led the Wisbech comeback as chances came calling for the hosts in search of an equaliser.

Bedford were denied a second goal after umpires ruled for an infringement, handing Wisbech a lifeline.

Sam Markillie converted from the hosts' only short corner of the game after a well-worked move.

It could have been better had they netted a last-minute winner, but confidence is high within the camp as they head to East London 2nds on Saturday.

KETTERING 3s 1-0 MENS 2s

Wisbech travelled to league leaders Kettering for what they knew would be one of the toughest games of the New Year.

In a scrappy first-half, Wisbech held their own against a well-drilled outfit, stand-in goalkeeper Calvin Bishop making a catalogue of saves to keep the scores level.

The visitors would have scored had the umpire not ruled for obstruction, but this reflected the pressure that Kettering had to endure from an improved Wisbech performance.

But this spurred the home side onwards and scored from a short corner.

Man of the match: Joe Else and Calvin Bishop.

MENS 4s 5-0 v ELY CITY 3s

After six straight losses, Wisbech were hoping to get back into winning ways against a nine-man Ely side.

It wasn't long before Wisbech's Lee Punter found the net, before an onslaught of attacks led to a second through Brodie Ellis.

Ely struggled to get out of their half as Wisbech made it difficult for them. Shortly before the break, Punter added his second to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Jonathan Garwell added a fourth in the second-half before Brandon Ruff netted the fifth.

Had Ely's goalkeeper not played superbly, it could have been worse in what was a dominant Wisbech performance.

PETERBOROUGH 2s 3-3 LADIES 1s

Wisbech travelled to Peterborough on the back of a poor performance last Sunday against North Norfolk, and started the game with a new system of twin centre halves and a flat back three.

Continued pressure led to two well-taken goals by the effervescent Jo Gomm.

Wisbech continued to dominate play, with the defence of Lorraine Parker, Nat Ward and

Issy Oldershaw-Ellis holding firm.

The final 10 minutes of the first half saw tactical changes made and Wisbech's grip on the game loosened once Peterborough scored.

Peterborough's pressure increased and midway through the second half they scored two quick goals.

After several short corners, Gomm and Oldershaw-Ellis combined superbly for the latter to slot home the all-important equaliser.

Wisbech pushed for a winner but were thwarted by some outstanding saves.

Man of the Match: Jo Gomm

LADIES 2s 8-3 HORNCASTLE 2s

Wisbech went into this with confidence against the league frontrunners.

The hosts were one down after a lack of concentration, but drew level courtesy of Emma Baker.

Horncastle replied soon after, before Wisbech equalised after Lucy Prior slotted home a Baker cross.

In the second-half, Wisbech showed Horncastle their quality, Sam Pritchard clinching a hat-trick after some quick, sharp passing.

Baker then found Lou Sandall to score, before Sue Robinson finished off a loose ball. Sandall netted her brace from a short corner, with Horncastle grabbing a late consolation.

Man of the Match: Oliwia Bowlka

LADIES 3s 4-0 CAMBS SOUTH 5s

Olivia Jackson scored her first senior goal as Wisbech got off the mark in the opening minutes.

The team continued to dominate and Bobbi Muscat scrambled home her first senior goal followed by an Alana Pritchard strike.

Opposition attacks after the break were scuppered by goalkeeper Helen Pentelow, who ensured that she kept a clean sheet.

The scoring was completed by Nikki Greville's effort in a comprehensive win.

Man of the Match: Helen Pentelow

