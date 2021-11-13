Fighting Fenmen respond to league thrashing with derby day point
- Credit: Erin Larham
Brett Whaley believes a much-improved Wisbech Town showed the fight needed to keep making strides in their battle for survival.
After a 5-0 defeat to Stamford last week, boss Whaley saw the Fenmen earn a goalless draw at home to Spalding United in a league derby today (Saturday).
“Spalding have got decent players but I felt comfortable, and after losing 5-0 to a decent side, to feel comfortable against another top 10 side shows we’ve made improvement,” he said.
That point, a third Northern Premier League Division One Midlands draw in four games, could have been more had Wisbech converted the limited chances they created.
But Whaley takes pride in the performance against a top half side managed by ex-Peterborough United defender Gabriel Zakuani.
“They move the ball quickly, but if we made them go long, we felt we could deal with it,” said Whaley.
“We worked hard all game and the organisation and effort is what I expect.
“We’ve still got to be better with the ball to create chances, but we needed to show we could be competitive again.”
Aaron Hart, who played in midfield with Wilson Chingoka and Danny Draper excelled against Spalding, as did Sam Murphy who was denied by Tulips goalkeeper Michael Duggan in the second half.
There was one setback for Wisbech after striker Avelino Vieira picked up a hamstring injury minutes after coming on as a second half substitute.
It’s not clear if Vieira will feature in next Saturday’s clash with Belper Town at Fountain Fresh Park, 3pm, a game where Whaley expects a physical battle.
“They’re a physical side and we’re going to have to deal with that,” he said.
“I hope that allows us space to play and if we can play, we’ve got to do better with the ball than we did against Spalding.
“A point is critical, so we can take that as a positive.”
*March Town won their first Eastern Counties (ECL) Premier Division away game since appointing Ashley Taylor as permanent boss, 3-1 at Walsham-le-Willows.
In ECL First Division North, Whittlesey Athletic were beaten 3-1 at Diss Town while 10-man FC Parson Drove lost 2-0 at home to UEA.
On November 20, March visit Whitton United, Drove host Downham Town, Wisbech St Mary face Great Yarmouth Town as Whittlesey welcome Worcester City to Feldale in an FA Vase second round proper tie, all 3pm.
Wisbech Town: Luke Pearson; Jack Keeble, Liam Marshall (C), Aaron Hart, Jon Fairweather, Luke Wilson, Danny Draper, Sam Murphy, Dylan Edge (sub Avelino Vieira 68’, sub Brody Warren 75’), Toby Allen, Wilson Chingoka (sub Layton Maddison, 87’).
Unused subs: Ben Richards, Eoin McQuaid.
Cautions: Wisbech Town – Draper.
Man of the match: Wilson Chingoka.
Referee: Mr Kevin Saunby.
Attendance: 244.