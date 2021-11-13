Aaron Hart was on player who impressed for Wisbech Town in their goalless draw with Spalding United. - Credit: Erin Larham

Brett Whaley believes a much-improved Wisbech Town showed the fight needed to keep making strides in their battle for survival.

After a 5-0 defeat to Stamford last week, boss Whaley saw the Fenmen earn a goalless draw at home to Spalding United in a league derby today (Saturday).

“Spalding have got decent players but I felt comfortable, and after losing 5-0 to a decent side, to feel comfortable against another top 10 side shows we’ve made improvement,” he said.

That point, a third Northern Premier League Division One Midlands draw in four games, could have been more had Wisbech converted the limited chances they created.

Good feet by goalkeeper Michael Duggan to thwart Dylan Edge of Wisbech, as the #fenmen could well have taken advantage of any mishap. 12’ — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 13, 2021

But Whaley takes pride in the performance against a top half side managed by ex-Peterborough United defender Gabriel Zakuani.

“They move the ball quickly, but if we made them go long, we felt we could deal with it,” said Whaley.

“We worked hard all game and the organisation and effort is what I expect.

“We’ve still got to be better with the ball to create chances, but we needed to show we could be competitive again.”

Wisbech Town boss Brett Whaley praised his team's response against Spalding United a week after a 5-0 defeat at Stamford. - Credit: Erin Larham

Aaron Hart, who played in midfield with Wilson Chingoka and Danny Draper excelled against Spalding, as did Sam Murphy who was denied by Tulips goalkeeper Michael Duggan in the second half.

There was one setback for Wisbech after striker Avelino Vieira picked up a hamstring injury minutes after coming on as a second half substitute.

Macleod threaded through on goal, but denied by Pearson from close-range. Offside anyway - lucky for Wisbech. 45’+1 #fenmen — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 13, 2021

It’s not clear if Vieira will feature in next Saturday’s clash with Belper Town at Fountain Fresh Park, 3pm, a game where Whaley expects a physical battle.

“They’re a physical side and we’re going to have to deal with that,” he said.

“I hope that allows us space to play and if we can play, we’ve got to do better with the ball than we did against Spalding.

“A point is critical, so we can take that as a positive.”

Draper threads a pass to Murphy, into his pass, but he is denied by Duggan’s legs as the ‘keeper is then fouled after punching clear. 69’ #fenmen — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 13, 2021

FT: @wisbechtownfc 0-0 @SpaldingUnited: Both sides have had clear chances to take the derby spoils, but have lacked that cutting edge where it matters. Spalding perhaps going closest, but a dogged display from Wisbech to arrest a two-game losing run. #fenmen — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) November 13, 2021

*March Town won their first Eastern Counties (ECL) Premier Division away game since appointing Ashley Taylor as permanent boss, 3-1 at Walsham-le-Willows.

In ECL First Division North, Whittlesey Athletic were beaten 3-1 at Diss Town while 10-man FC Parson Drove lost 2-0 at home to UEA.

On November 20, March visit Whitton United, Drove host Downham Town, Wisbech St Mary face Great Yarmouth Town as Whittlesey welcome Worcester City to Feldale in an FA Vase second round proper tie, all 3pm.

Wisbech Town: Luke Pearson; Jack Keeble, Liam Marshall (C), Aaron Hart, Jon Fairweather, Luke Wilson, Danny Draper, Sam Murphy, Dylan Edge (sub Avelino Vieira 68’, sub Brody Warren 75’), Toby Allen, Wilson Chingoka (sub Layton Maddison, 87’).

Unused subs: Ben Richards, Eoin McQuaid.

Cautions: Wisbech Town – Draper.

Man of the match: Wilson Chingoka.

Referee: Mr Kevin Saunby.

Attendance: 244.