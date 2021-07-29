Published: 10:09 AM July 29, 2021 Updated: 10:18 AM July 29, 2021

Wisbech Town's walking footballers were crowned league champions for the 2020-21 season after a perfect final day performance. - Credit: Supplied/Jonny Pearce

Wisbech Town’s walking footballers were crowned league champions for the first time thanks to an impeccable final day performance.

The Fenmen beat Netherton United ‘A’ in a double-header, knowing two wins from those two games would secure the Division One title in the Peterborough & District Walking Football League.

Despite striker Scott Sawers and goalkeeper John Knight missing out, Wisbech cruised to victory in both games.

After Netherton took the lead, Jonny Pearce’s side sparked into life with Rich Mellor scoring four times in a 7-1 thrashing.

But despite a near slip-up in the first contest, the second was anything but.

Mellor was on hand to strike again, and three goals for Steve Wyness and two for David Frosdick ensured a 9-0 win to secure the silverware.

Pearce said: “I asked the players to be brave, believe in what we are doing and to keep playing our style of football and I can’t fault them.

Wisbech Town's walking footballers were crowned league champions for the 2020-21 season after a perfect final day performance. Pictured is team manager Jonny Pearce with the trophy. - Credit: Supplied/Jonny Pearce

“They have put everything into this, they work hard in training and today they have got what they deserve.

“I have a great group of players here and I’m looking forward to what the future holds for us as a club.”

Wisbech Town - Martin Beasant, Ben Baylis, David Frosdick, Rich Mellor, Steve Wyness, Paul Murray, Wayne Beasant, William Barrett.