A weekend of very differing emotions for Wisbech Town with Sunday a better day

Gary Freear in action for Wisbech. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Saturday turned out to be hugely disappointing for Wisbech Town Cricket Club – but Sunday truly was another day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All three Saturday sides fell to defeats in their Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Premier League games but while the second string’s match on Sunday was abandoned, the first team battled to a 59-run victory at home to Burleigh Park.

Winning the toss and batting first the top order provided the perfect tonic to the day before.

Skipper Dom Stannard was the first to go with 55 on the board but fellow opener Gary Freear pushed on, reaching 51 before he was caught by Ben Woodward.

It was then Danny Haynes’s turn to take the score on. He reached 44 before his time was up, another victim of Mohammed Azhar but it left Wisbech looking comfortable on 143-3.

They turned that into 181-4 with Jonny Garner getting to 32 before a flurry of wickets fell and the hosts finished on 197-6 in their 40 overs.

And in reply they never let Burleigh Park get into their groove, strangling any form of resistance before it got going.

Azhar top-scored for the away team, scoring 26 not out from 33 balls, but Freear (3-25) and Chris Clark (3-18) were the main men for Town with Joe Dunning chipping in with 2-32.

Brodie Ellis was the other wicket taker.

Twenty-four hours earlier it was George Gowler who took three wickets but that wasn’t enough to stop Wisbech losing by 103 runs at Cambridge St Giles in Division One.

The hosts reached 219-6 by the end of their innings and a good start by Sam Albutt (35) wasn’t replicated as Town were all out for 116 inside 30 overs.

They host Cambridge on Saturday.

The Saturday second team lost by three wickets to Ufford Park in Division Two North.

An awful start was rescued somewhat by skipper Matt Esser (29) and Josh Porter (23) but the innings closed on 129-9.

Dunning took another two wickets while Robert Osbourne claimed 3-21 but Ufford claimed the victory in the 35th over.

The thirds meanwhile lost by 63 runs at St Ives & Warboys.

Jack Woollard took 3-21 and Harry Lovell 2-26 while there was a top score of 60 not out in reply from Arran Shipley, a knock that contained six fours and three sixes.