Published: 5:59 PM July 2, 2021 Updated: 6:26 PM July 2, 2021

Wisbech Town's walking footballers are closing in on the league title after four wins from their last four games. - Credit: Facebook/Jonny Pearce

Walking football glory is now in Wisbech Town’s hands after a perfect weekend.

Jonny Pearce’s side won a maximum 12 points from their latest outings in Division One of the Peterborough & District Walking Football League on June 27, meaning two more wins will seal the title.

Goals from Rich Mellor, Scott Sawers and Steve Wyness earned an opening 3-1 win over leaders Harborough Town Yellow, before beating Harborough Town Reds 5-0.

Wisbech’s first opponents then failed to learn from their mistakes as hat-tricks for Sawers and Wyness completed a 6-0 thrashing, before a second five-goal victory over Harborough Town Reds.

“With two games to go, things are looking good for us,” Pearce said.

“I keep telling the players we haven’t won anything until the final whistle of the last game, and I want us to keep playing with the same intensity and style that we have throughout this campaign.”

Wisbech conclude their 2020-21 season with a double-header against Netherton United ‘A’ on Sunday, July 25.

Wisbech Town - John Knight, Martin Beasant, David Frosdick, Ben Baylis, Wayne Beasant, Richard Mellor, William Barrett, Scott Sawers, Steve Wyness.